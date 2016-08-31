Dining events and news for Sept. 1-7, 2016

View rounds up dining events and news from across the Las Vegas Valley, from restaurant openings to special dinners and promotions.

Chocolate tasting: Ethel M Chocolates are set to be tasted on the High Roller at The Linq, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South, from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 1 and every Thursday. Guests will learn about the origins of chocolate and how the pieces were created, all while focusing their attention on the aroma, taste and texture. The 30-minute (one rotation) event includes a chocolatier ambassador showcasing five types of pieces and the story behind them. A complimentary glass of wine is to be offered. Guests may book in advance or upgrade their current general admission ticket for an additional $15 per person. Standard admission pricing is $52 per person. A private cabin can be purchased for $1,500. Each chocolate tasting cabin can accommodate up to 15 guests. Call 702-322-0593 or visit HighRollerLV.com.

Breakfast for teachers: Rise & Shine: A Steak and Eggs Place, 9827 W. Flamingo Road and 10690 Southern Highlands Parkway, are offering Clark County School District teachers 10 percent off their breakfast bills from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31. Educators must bring a valid CCSD identification card. Visit bestbreakfastvegas.com.

Now hiring: Lazy Dog opened its second location in Las Vegas in August, and the restaurant is looking to fill more than 200 job openings. Located at Town Square, 6643 Las Vegas Blvd. South, the locale has openings for servers, bartenders, hosts, cooks, dishwashers and bussers. Visit the restaurant or call 702-941-1920 to schedule an interview.

Chef series: The weekly event is planned from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Whole Foods Market at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Guests can view cooking demonstrations from the resort’s executive chefs and learn how to prepare (and taste) the chefs’ classic dishes and beverage concoctions. The next event is planned for Sept. 6.

Fantasy Draft Party: Through Sept. 7, Tom’s Urban at New York-New York, 3790 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is hosting the party for guests to conduct their fantasy football draft with a semi-private space, food and beer. For $44 per person (excluding tax and gratuity), guests can choose from two food and beverage packages. RSVP by emailing vegasevents@tomsurban.com or calling 702-740-6766.

Girl Scouts Dinner: The Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada are set to host their Dessert Before Dinner on Sept. 10 at Caesars Palace from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Eleven of the top chefs from across the valley will be brought to concoct unique desserts with a specific Girl Scout cookie, and guests can try them before dinner is served. Visit dessertbeforedinner.org.

Wine and Dine: The seventh annual Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival is set to take place from Sept. 15-18 at SLS Las Vegas, 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South. World-renowned chef Jose Andres, who also is head chef at SLS’ Bazaar Meat, will be headlining the event. General admission is $50 a day, and VIP is $100. Visit vegasfoodandwine.com.

Pigs for the Kids: The barbecue-themed event, entering its second year, is set for Sept. 17 from noon to 9 p.m. at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road. All proceeds for the barbecue and festival benefits Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation and the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation. Attendees can enjoy barbecue across the entire park and can participate in a barbecue cookoff. Registration to compete is $175, and the event is expected to host at least 50 teams. Visit facebook.com/pigsforthekids.

New Vista Community Wine Walk: The event is planned from 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 17, and Oct. 15 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. It is set to include a variety of food and 15 wines. The cost is $25 per person in advance, and day-of tickets are $30. Attendees must be 21 or older. Visit winewalklv.com.

Titanic Dinners: The events, in honor of late chef Bernard Tordjman, are planned from 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays at CB’s Legacy, 2021 W. Sunset Road. Tordjman’s protege, chef Enrique Delgado, is dedicating the events in honor of those who served aboard the RMS Titanic. Live jazz music is planned. The restaurant also plans wine pairing dinners from 4 to 9 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month for $55 per person, including food and wine specials. RSVP for either event by calling 702-558-3366. The restaurant’s hours are from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Late-night events: Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, is planning a series of late-night events Thursdays. Ferraro’s will host Jazz Workshop, a traditional jazz band, in its lounge from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. In May, Ferraro’s launched Mezzanotte Grill from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., which is planned on the restaurant’s patio and is to feature unlimited beer and pizza and house-made Italian sausages and Hofmann hotdogs. The cost is $25 per person. Call 702-364-5300.

Wine Pairing Dinners: The events honoring chef Bernard Tordjman are planned from 4 to 9 p.m. every first Wednesday at CB’s Legacy, 2021 W. Sunset Road. They are $55 per person and include food and wine specials. RSVP by calling 702-702-558-3366.

Shake Shack partnership: Shake Shack at New York-New York resort announced its charitable partnership with the Children’s Heart Foundation in Southern Nevada. Both Las Vegas Shake Shack locations are teaming up with local bakery The Cupcakery for two specialty concretes. Five percent of sales from the New York-New York’s location-specific frozen custard concrete All Shook Up are to benefit the Children’s Heart Foundation. At the Downtown Summerlin Shake Shack, guests can purchase the Red Velvet Rocks with 5 percent of sales benefiting Communities In Schools of Nevada. Visit chfn.org and CISNevada.org.

Vino With a View: The Ascaya development is planning the event with wine tastings and refreshments from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at 1 Ascaya Blvd. Call 702-978-5800.

Pokemon Go tuna tacos: Every Wednesday, Glutton, 616 E. Carson Ave., No. 110, is offering Pokemon Go players poke-style ahi tuna tacos for $3 each and two-for-one beers. Visit GluttonLV.com.

The Made Experience: Triple George Grill and the Mob Museum invite guests to travel back to a time when neighborhood speakeasys were a regular occurrence and classic mobsters ruled the town. The Made Experience is priced at $89 per person (two-guest minimum) and consists of a three-course prix fixe menu at Triple George Grill and a ticket to the Mob Museum. Visit tinyurl.com/madeexperience.