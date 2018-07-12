Discover alley market and creepy market in downtown Las Vegas

Meow or Never has held two pop-up events in Las Vegas to help adopt cats and raise money for a brick and mortar cafe in the southwest valley. The event was held at the "Market in the Alley" event at Fergusons Downtown in November. (Courtesy Ashley Flaig Photography)

Erin Emre, curator and founder of The Dark Arts Market, kisses "The Audrey" at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. According to Emre, the art piece is made out of deer vertebrae, red ear turtle shells and garfish scales. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Erin Emre, curator and founder of The Dark Arts Market, poses for a photo with "The Audrey" at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. According to Emre, the art piece is made out of deer vertebrae, red ear turtle shells and garfish scales. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

A photo of Erin Emre's deer skull ahead of the Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

A photo of Erin Emre's bear claw ahead of the Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

A photo of Erin Emre's tegu corpse ahead of the Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

A photo of Erin Emre's mongoose skeleton ahead of the Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Austin "Auzzy Blood" Punton, 22, sideshow performer, poses for a photo at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Austin "Auzzy Blood" Punton, 22, sideshow performer, poses for a photo at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Set of fingerprints, illustration isolated on white

Meow or Never has held two pop-up events in Las Vegas to help adopt cats and raise money for a brick and mortar cafe in the southwest valley. The event was held at the "Market in the Alley" event at Fergusons Downtown in November. (Courtesy Ashley Flaig Photography)

Dark Arts Market set for Friday night

Celebrate Friday the 13th at The Dark Arts Market, which will run from 7 p.m. to midnight at Cornish Pasty Co., 10 E. Charleston Blvd. Local artists will share their delightfully creepy crafts, and local sideshow performers are promising performances to make you cringe. The event is free and open to all ages.

The Cult to take stage Saturday night

The Cult will perform Saturday night as part of the Downtown Rocks free concert series. The show will get underway at 9:15 p.m. on the 3rd Street Stage of the Fremont Street Experience, with things scheduled to wrap up around 10:45 p.m. vegasexperience.com

A look at racism through theater

Majestic Repertory Theater, 1217 S. Main St., will host “Racism: 10 Minutes of Truth” at 1 p.m. Sunday. Presented by the nonprofit organization Social Issues Theatre, it’s described as “raw and uncensored skits framed by true stories,” and will be followed by an open conversation. Tickets are $10 plus fees. majesticrepertory.com

Presentation focuses on fingerprints

Ever wonder how the police use fingerprints to solve crimes? For a bit more than they tell you on “CSI” or “Law & Order,” check out “Science of Crime — Latent Fingerprints,” from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave. Forensic scientists Heather Gouldthorpe and Kathryn Aoyama will lead the presentation in the museum’s third floor Goodman Room. The program is free with admission to the museum, and to members. themobmuseum.org

Beer & Bites event includes early dinner

7th & Carson, 616 E. Carson St., will host a Beer & Bites early dinner at 3 p.m. Sunday. The four-course meal will be accompanied by beer from Saint Archer, Hop Valley and Peroni. Items on the menu include B.L.T.A. toast, “tandoori” heirloom carrots, C.F.C. fried chicken wings and a dessert of roasted marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate fondue. Tickets are $45 apiece through 11 p.m. Saturday. 7c.eventbrite.com

Market kicks off Sunday morning

Market in the Alley returns to Ferguson’s Downtown, 1031 Fremont St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. It will feature products from jewelry to beard balm from more than 40 local creators and makers, as well as food, drinks and cooling stations. The event will also have an activation station benefiting Together We Rise’s work for children and families at the border. For early risers, the group is also hosting a yoga and beer session from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at The Bunkhouse Saloon, 124 S. 11th St.

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com.