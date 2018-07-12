Discover alley market and creepy market in downtown Las Vegas

Dark Arts Market set for Friday night
Celebrate Friday the 13th at The Dark Arts Market, which will run from 7 p.m. to midnight at Cornish Pasty Co., 10 E. Charleston Blvd. Local artists will share their delightfully creepy crafts, and local sideshow performers are promising performances to make you cringe. The event is free and open to all ages.
The Cult to take stage Saturday night
The Cult will perform Saturday night as part of the Downtown Rocks free concert series. The show will get underway at 9:15 p.m. on the 3rd Street Stage of the Fremont Street Experience, with things scheduled to wrap up around 10:45 p.m. vegasexperience.com
A look at racism through theater
Majestic Repertory Theater, 1217 S. Main St., will host “Racism: 10 Minutes of Truth” at 1 p.m. Sunday. Presented by the nonprofit organization Social Issues Theatre, it’s described as “raw and uncensored skits framed by true stories,” and will be followed by an open conversation. Tickets are $10 plus fees. majesticrepertory.com
Presentation focuses on fingerprints
Ever wonder how the police use fingerprints to solve crimes? For a bit more than they tell you on “CSI” or “Law & Order,” check out “Science of Crime — Latent Fingerprints,” from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave. Forensic scientists Heather Gouldthorpe and Kathryn Aoyama will lead the presentation in the museum’s third floor Goodman Room. The program is free with admission to the museum, and to members. themobmuseum.org
Beer & Bites event includes early dinner
7th & Carson, 616 E. Carson St., will host a Beer & Bites early dinner at 3 p.m. Sunday. The four-course meal will be accompanied by beer from Saint Archer, Hop Valley and Peroni. Items on the menu include B.L.T.A. toast, “tandoori” heirloom carrots, C.F.C. fried chicken wings and a dessert of roasted marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate fondue. Tickets are $45 apiece through 11 p.m. Saturday. 7c.eventbrite.com
Market kicks off Sunday morning
Market in the Alley returns to Ferguson’s Downtown, 1031 Fremont St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. It will feature products from jewelry to beard balm from more than 40 local creators and makers, as well as food, drinks and cooling stations. The event will also have an activation station benefiting Together We Rise’s work for children and families at the border. For early risers, the group is also hosting a yoga and beer session from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at The Bunkhouse Saloon, 124 S. 11th St.
