Discover book club, Punk Rock bowling in downtown Las Vegas

Kristen Panem shops at The Writer's Block on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in downtown Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Bring the family for movie night

Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., will present “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” at 7:50 p.m. Thursday as part of its Sunset Cinema series. Bring the kids for the free, family-friendly event on the grass.

Candlebox, Cracker take stage Friday

The Fremont Street Experience kicks off its Downtown Rocks summer concert series on Friday night with a double-bill by Candlebox and Cracker. The show starts at 8 p.m. on the 3rd Street Stage, located between D Las Vegas and the Four Queens.

Parties set for Punk Rock Bowling

Grab your hair dye and spike those mohawks. Punk Rock Bowling returns to downtown this weekend with three days and nights worth of shows at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Gold Spike, 217 N. Las Vegas Blvd., will get in on the action by hosting PRB Backyard Parties from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. There’s no charge for those or for the overall atmosphere in the ’hood, but you’ll need a ticket to see the bands, which include Rise Against, NOFX, At The Drive In and Suicidal Tendencies. punkrockbowling.com

Burlesque event at Artifice Bar

Burlesque Roulette returns to Artifice Bar, 1025 First St., beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday. The toxic-tongued Miss Miranda Glamour will host the party. Admission will be $10 for the show, and the Artifice lounge is open free all night. artificebar.com

Book clubs pick dates, novels

“Mystery and Suspense” is this month’s theme at the Genre Book Club, which meets from 6-7:30 Tuesday at The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St. The club will discuss “Under The Harrow,” the debut thriller by Flynn Berry. The discussion will be accompanied by light refreshments, and attendees are expected to have read the book. And since we realize it might take you more than a few days to read an entire novel, here’s fair warning for the store’s next book club meeting: The Bourbon Book Club will meet June 7 to discuss “Kafka on the Shore” by Haruki Murakami.

