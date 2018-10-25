Discover ‘Dracula,’ Halloweentown in downtown Las Vegas

(Jerry Metellus)

Tasting event helps fund scholarships

The Plaza will host the Nevada Restaurant Association’s Taste of Downtown Epicurean Event from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday on the pool deck. More than 20 downtown restaurants, bars and beverage purveyors will be offering samples of their cuisine, cocktails and beers, including La Comida, 7th & Carson, VegeNation, Donut Bar, Oscar’s Steakhouse, The Smashed Pig and Turmeric Flavors of India. Admission starts at $45, with VIP packages and cabanas available. Proceeds will benefit the Nevada Restaurant Association’s educational and scholarship programs. 1 S. Main St. nvrestaurants.com

‘Dracula’ leaps onto the stage Thursday

Tickets are still available for the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s presentation of Ben Stevenson’s “Dracula.” Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall, 361 Symphony Park Ave. thesmithcenter.com

Gold Spike to fete Halloween all week

The Gold Spike has a week’s worth of Halloween celebrations planned. Things kick off on Thursday with DJ Mike Gold inside, live music in the backyard and free champagne for ladies from 10 p.m. to midnight at Attack of the Demon Hipster Chicks IV. Friday has been dubbed a Carousel of Horror, with DJ Exodous. Saturday’s Downtown Asylum will include a sexiest female costume contest with $3,000 in cash and prizes. And DJ Teenwolf will host a dance contest at Sunday’s That’s My Jam Zombie Rave III, then return on Halloween night for the Fright Spike IV: Downtown’s Biggest Halloween Party and another costume contest offering prizes in four categories: Best Overall, Scariest, Best Couple and Sexiest Female. 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North, goldspike.com

Container Park plans spooktacular events

Downtown Container Park will host a pair of kids’ Halloween celebrations over the next week. Its monthly Kids Camp returns on Saturday with Halloweentown as the theme. The park’s lawn will be transformed into a haunted haven, where from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., children will be able to enjoy a witch hat ring toss, pumpkin balloon wall, balloon artist and face painter, and have the opportunity to create custom-painted pumpkins to take home. The $10 ticket price includes treats and beverages. Then on Wednesday, the kids are invited back from 5-7 p.m. for a free night of Halloween trick-or-treating and a screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

Jazz up your week with free events

If you’re into live jazz, there are two chances to catch some for free this week. Downtown Container Park’s monthly Jazz Session Sunday returns this weekend. It runs from 5-8 p.m. at 707 Fremont St. Eclipse Theaters, 814 S. Third St., hosts free cool jazz in its lounge from 7-10 p.m. every Monday through the end of the year. There’s no cover to check out the music, which is provided by a rotating list of artists, and there’s free parking on the ground floor. downtowncontainerpark.com, eclipsetheaters.com

