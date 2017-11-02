Discover EDM, e-sports, jewel heist in downtown Las Vegas

Visitors make their way through the Mob Museum downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The museum plans to expand with new exhibitions and dining experience, seeking to draw in more tourists. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Museum program on big NYC jewel heist

The Mob Museum will host “The Pierre Hotel Affair: The Inside Story of the Biggest Unsolved Jewel Heist in American History,” at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Author Daniel Simone will tell the story of eight tuxedo-clad men who arrived at New York’s Pierre Hotel in a limousine early on Jan. 2, 1972, forced their way past the doorman and pulled off a record-breaking jewelry theft.

He’ll be joined via telephone by Nick “The Cat” Sacco, who participated in the robbery, and is in the Federal Witness Protection Program. The event is free for museum members, or with the price of admission.

FavyFav, Babelito host Boneyard program

The hosts of the Latinos Who Lunch podcast, FavyFav and Babelito, will host a special Spanglish tour of the Neon Museum’s Boneyard at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The tour will celebrate the role of Latinos in shaping Las Vegas through labor, entertainment and community building. Knowledge of Spanish is highly encouraged.

E-sports watch party at Downtown Grand

Some of the top gamers in the e-sports world will battle it out in Beijing this weekend in the 2017 League of Legends World Championships. But those who want to watch the competition locally, and wager on it, can gather Saturday at the Downtown Grand.

The resort, which is the only place in the U.S. where you can legally place bets on the battles, will host a free viewing party in its dedicated e-sports lounge, the Commissary, starting at 4 p.m. Saturday.

All bets need to be placed by midnight Friday.

EDM show at Market Center Pavilion

Proving that EDM in Las Vegas isn’t limited to the casino megaclubs, the Horizon Tour makes a local stop Saturday night at the World Market Center Pavilion.

Featuring sets by Seven Lions, Tritonal and Kill The Noise, the show kicks off at 8 p.m., and is scheduled to run until 3 a.m. Tickets, priced from $30 to $75, are available at EventBrite and through horizontour.com.

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com.