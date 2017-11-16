Discover foods, wine pairings in downtown Las Vegas this week

Thinkstock

Crooner Paul Anka at Smith Center

Paul Anka will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Anka is the only artist to have a song in the Billboard Top 100 throughout seven decades, so chances are good that music lovers of any age will know something in his catalog. Tickets are $29 to $149.

Theater hosts final show of ‘An Octoroon’

This weekend is your last chance to see “An Octoroon” at the Majestic Repertory Theater, 1217 S. Main St. The play by 2016 MacArthur “genius” grant recipient Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is a response to the 1859 play “The Octoroon,” about a plantation owner who falls for a woman of mixed race. The original, according to the theater company website, “just seems embarrassingly racist” today, and the director of this play, Troy Heard, recently told the Review-Journal’s Carol Cling that this production is “extraordinarily politically aware, if not politically correct.” Tickets are $25 and are still available for shows at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, although the Sunday matinee is sold out.

Magazine hosts music, food festival

Las Vegas Black Image magazine will host the 12th annual Culturefest Foodie Nation food and music festival, kicking off at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Fremont Street Experience. The free event will feature a broad selection of cultural food, including soul food, Mexican, Jamaican, American BBQ, Asian and Creole cuisines. There will also be live bands and local DJs.

Wine tasting benefit for Three Square

The Downtown Container Park at Fremont and 7th streets will host a wine tasting and canned food drive called Pairing & Sharing from 5-8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 online at downtowncontainerpark.com, or $30 at the door. Guests will receive a raffle ticket for each can of food they bring for Three Square food bank.

Commonwealth celebrates the big 5

Commonwealth, 525 Fremont St., will celebrate its fifth anniversary on Nov. 22. After a VIP shindig winds down, doors open to the public at 9 p.m., with a DJ set by Giraffage and no cover charge.

