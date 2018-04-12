Discover live music in downtown Las Vegas on Friday night

Ferguson's Motel, located at 1028 East Fremont St. is shown Friday, Aug. 1, 2014, in Las Vegas. Downtown Project plans to transform the closed hotel into a retail center. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Celebrating the sounds of California

The City Soundtracks musical tribute series returns to Freedom Beat at the Downtown Grand this week with an installment called California Dreamin’. From 7-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, the dining and concert venue will feature local musicians performing the music of the Golden State, including the Eagles, Beach Boys, Grateful Dead, Guns N’ Roses, Sublime, Stone Temple Pilots, the Doors and Neil Young. Complimenting the music will be a special menu featuring snacks inspired by the cities of San Diego, L.A. and San Francisco. There’s no cover to enjoy the tunes, and everyone who attends will be entered to win a two-night stay at Hotel Erwin in Venice Beach. downtowngrand.com

‘Condom Couture’ event at The Center

The Center, at 401 S. Maryland Parkway, will celebrate National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, which was Tuesday, a few days late on Friday with a fashion show entitled “Condom Couture.” The free event will feature “the latest fashioned trends” created with condoms.

Container Park hosts wine tasting

Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., will host the On Cloud Wine tasting from 5-8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 in advance through downtowncontainerpark.com, or $30 at the door. In addition to unlimited sips of wine, the event will include live entertainment and food.

A jammin’ good time at Fergusons

Fergusons Downtown, at 1028 Fremont St., will host its Open Air Sessions from 7:30-11 p.m. Friday. During the open jam session, a band starts performing and other local musicians are chosen at random to swap out positions with them. You can bring your own adult beverages.

Volunteers to hand out bottled water

Hydrating the Homeless, an effort to “help our local homeless neighbors stay hydrated, while meeting new friends and getting to know those in need,” returns to downtown Las Vegas from 8-11 a.m. Sunday. The group meets across from the Salvation Army, at Stocker Street and Owens Avenue, to distribute water. Donations of bottled water are welcome but not required.

Student artists exhibit stone creations

A new exhibition of stone sculptures, “Rock Stars IV,” opens this weekend at the Metropolitan Gallery on the second floor ot Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St. Artist and gallery owner Sharon Gainsburg offers classes in stone carving, intuitive painting and finding your creative voice. This exhibition is the work of her students, the vast majority of whom were inexperienced artists beforehand. After a VIP opening on Thursday night, the gallery will be open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday until May 26.

Norm Clarke hosts conversation series

Former Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Norm Clarke brings his quarterly “Conversations with Norm” interview series to The Smith Center from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. The topic is “The Evolving State of Las Vegas Entertainment,” and includes Smith Center CEO Myron Martin, entertainers Clint Holmes and his wife Kelly Clinton-Holmes, Earl Turner and the Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes. Shawn Tempesta of KTNV-TV Channel 13 will host. Tickets are $25.

