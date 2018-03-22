Discover pig roast, Harry Potter in downtown Las Vegas

Author Willy Vlautin will read from and sign copies of his novel, “Don’t Skip Out on Me,” from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday at The Writer’s Block.

Discovery Children's Museum. Facebook

Author to sign copies of his latest novel

Author Willy Vlautin will read from and sign copies of his novel, “Don’t Skip Out on Me,” from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday at The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St. Set in the mountains of Nevada, the boxing rings of Mexico and the streets of Las Vegas, it’s the story of Horace Hopper, a half-Paiute, half-Irish ranch hand who wants to make a name for himself, and Mr. Reese, the rancher on whose land he lives. thewritersblock.org

Pop-up produce market on Friday

Local aeroponic farmers Urban Seed will hold a pop-up produce market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Arts District’s Vesta Coffee Roasters, 1114 S. Casino Center Blvd.

Men of Burlesque perform Friday night

The Las Vegas Men of Burlesque return to the Artifice Bar, 1025 S. First St., with a show at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $10. artificebar.com

Atomic hosts pig roast, dunk tank

Atomic Liquors and The Kitchen at Atomic, 917 and 927 Fremont St., will host a pig roast from 2-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $20 and includes a dinner. Craft beer fans can bring a difficult-to-score brew from their collection to participate in a bottle share, and Stone Brewing Scorpion IPA and a tiki beer cocktails will be sold. From 2-4 p.m., guests can bid on a chance to sink various members of the local food and beverage community (including the Review-Journal’s Al Mancini) in a dunk tank, with proceeds going to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. atomic.vegas

Bring the kids for Art Day at the park

Downtown Container Park’s Kids Camp series returns Saturday with Art Day for those younger than 12. Admission is $10, and includes a T-shirt, flower pot painting, cupcake decorating and art stations, as well as drinks and snacks. Only the participating junior artists need to purchase a ticket. downtowncontainerpark.com

Calling young Harry Potter fans

Harry Potter Week at the Discovery Children’s Museum kicks off on Saturday. Events include a wand, spectacles and broomstick design, a sorting ceremony, house tie and mascot mask creation, a tall tales read-aloud from “The Tales of Beedle the Bard,” studies with “Monster Book of Monsters,” a lesson on how nanotechnology is paving the way for an invisibility cloak, the chance to mix fizzy bubbly potions and a family photo. This all leads up to The Party That Must Not Be Named on March 31; more on that next week. discoverykidslv.org

$30K prize pool in blackjack tourney

The Downtown Grand will host its March Mania Blackjack Tournament on Saturday. With a $150 buy-in, and optional $100 and $200 re-buys, guests can compete for a share of the $30,000 prize pool, including top prize of $15,000. Registration is from 6-8 p.m. Friday and 9-10 a.m. Saturday. downtowngrand.com

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com.