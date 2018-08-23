Discover ‘Ridiculesque,’ ‘Clown Bar’ in downtown Las Vegas

Saturday is your last chance to catch Majestic Repertory Theater’s current run of “Clown Bar.”

A night for kids at Discovery museum

Friday is Kids Night Out for children ages 5-10 at Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place. Drop them off at 5 p.m. for two and a half hours of art and science activities, play time, pizza, lemonade and ice cream. Admission is $20 for museum members and $40 for everyone else. Space is limited; reserve a spot at discoverykidslv.org.

‘Clown Bar’ closes with Saturday show

Saturday is your last chance to catch Majestic Repertory Theater’s current run of “Clown Bar.” The late-night show, which kicks off at 11 p.m. following the 8 p.m. performance of “Cabaret,” is an interactive film-noir style tale of booze, gangsters, hookers and violence set in a society of clowns. Tickets are $25. majesticrepertorytheater.com

Halestorm to rock Third Street Stage

Halestorm will perform Saturday night at the Fremont Street Experience as part of the Downtown Rocks free summer concert series. The show runs from 9 to 10:30 p.m. on the Third Street Stage. vegasexperience.com

Burlesque event at Artifice

Ridiculesque takes over Artifice bar, 1025 S. First St., beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday. The monthly party is described as a celebration of burlesque, vaudeville and frivolity. Tickets are $15. artificelv.com

An evening of jazz on Sunday

Jazz Session Sundays returns to Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., this weekend. Guests can enjoy the music from 5-8 p.m. on the main stage. downtowncontainerpark.com

Chef to prepare Cuban feast

Chef Gilleum Marcoux will prepare a six-course Cuban pop-up dinner Monday night at The Goodwich in SoHo Lofts, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The first in a series of cultural dining experiences, Taste of Old Cuba will include consist of the chef’s family recipes. Tickets are $45, or $60 with a wine pairing, available at eventbrite.com, search Cuban dinner.

