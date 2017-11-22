Discover salsa nights, book signings in downtown Las Vegas

Avoid the malls and support local authors this Black Friday by doing some holiday shopping at The Mob Museum.

Local authors sign books at Mob Museum

Avoid the malls and support local authors this Black Friday by doing some holiday shopping at The Mob Museum. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, the museum’s retail store will host book signings with four Las Vegas authors. Admission to the store is free, but you’ll have to buy the books.

‘Nutcracker’ event at children’s museum

The Nutcracker Extravaganza, a celebration of all things “Nutcracker”-related, returns to the Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place in Symphony Park, on Friday. It includes performances by the students of the Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre, appearances by the Nutcracker and Clara, interactive displays and stations, and the chance to create your own keepsake in the museum’s Nutcracker Ornament Workshop. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. discoverykidslv.org

Super Fly a tribute to NYC club music

The Bunkhouse Saloon, 124 S. 11th St., will present Super Fly, a tribute to the music of influential ‘70s and ‘80s New York City clubs The Loft and Paradise Garage, beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday. DJs Allen, Harry A and Doug Wilcox will spin disco, house and more at the free event.

Jeremy Cromwell at Container Park

Local musician and frequent casino lounge performer Jeremy Cromwell will return to Downtown Container Park, 7th and Fremont streets, for a free show from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday. downtowncontainerpark.com

Salsa at Artifice on Tuesday night

Nov. 28 is the last Tuesday of the month, and that means Salsa at Artifice in Arts Square. Salsa Hub, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing people together through dance, will host the free event, which kicks off at 9 p.m. at the bar at 1025 S. 1st St. artificebar.com

