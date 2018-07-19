Discover street fest, scavenger hunt in downtown Las Vegas

Third Thursday on 3rd returns on Thursday to the stretch of Third Street between Stewart and Ogden avenues, adjacent to Downtown Grand.

East Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Street fest Thursday on Third

Third Thursday on 3rd returns on Thursday to the stretch of Third Street between Stewart and Ogden avenues, adjacent to Downtown Grand. This month’s festivities include a competition between tattoo artists from Chrome Gypsy Tattoo and Studio 21. While two artists from each studio collaborate on a canvas to represent their shop, DJ Edoc will provide music, and guests will be able to play games and purchase food from food trucks including Stripcheeze, The Cookie Bar, Cousins Maine Lobster, Treasure Ice Land, Monti’s Smokehouse BBQ and Churros 101. The free party runs from 7-10 p.m. downtowngrand.com

Bring the kids for ‘Moana’ under stars

Disney’s “Moana” will be Thursday’s feature at the free Sunset Cinema Night outdoor movie series at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St. Movie fans can gather around 8 p.m. for the all-ages screening, which starts shortly after sundown, with things scheduled to wrap up around 10 p.m. downtwoncontainerpark.com

Museum fetes science of the ’80s

Saturday marks the launch of ‘80s Week at the Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place. For an entire week, museum visitors will have the chance to learn about the science behind inventions from the 1980s, as well as play with and explore popular toys and games from the decade. disccoverykidslv.org

Classic concerts under the canopy

Eddie Money and Jefferson Starship will perform free shows on two different stages Saturday night at the Fremont Street Experience. The Starship will kick things off at 7:30 on the 1st Street Stage, with Money playing a 9 p.m. set on the 3rd Street Stage.

Dine out Tuesday, support a cause

Mingo Kitchen, Little Rainbow Café, Artifice, Urban Lounge, PublicUs, Donut Bar, Three Sheets Craft Beer Bar, Vesta Coffee Roasters, ReBAR, Bronze Café and Bomb Tacos are among the downtown restaurants participating in Dining Out for Life on Tuesday. A portion of their proceeds that day will be donated to Golden Rainbow, which provides services to Southern Nevadans affected by HIV and AIDS. The day’s events include a “red cat scavenger hunt” that will reward the person who finds and posts the most pictures of red cats hidden at each location. For a full list of participating businesses (not all of which are located downtown), go to goldenrainbow.org/diningoutforlife or facebook.com/goldenrainbowlv.

Cool off with a series of books

Grab those reading glasses: Summer Book Clubs on Ice — a trio of winter-themed book clubs for the long, hot desert summer — will kick off July 27 at The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St. The subject in the inaugural discussion will be Edith Wharton’s “Ethan Fromme.” Light snacks and refreshments will be served at the meeting, scheduled from 6-7 p.m. Attendees are expected to have read all, or at least most of, the book, which is available at The Writer’s Block.

Got an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini at amancini

@reviewjournal.com.