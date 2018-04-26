Downtown

Discover vegan eats, supper club in downtown Las Vegas

April 25, 2018 - 6:17 pm
 

Creator of ‘Brilliant!’ visits Neon Museum

The Neon Museum, 770 N. Las Vegas Blvd., will host Craig Wilson, creator of the “Brilliant!” exhibit, at 8 p.m. Friday. The one-night-only, behind-the-scenes experience with Wilson will use projection mapping to reveal the technology that brings the museum’s signs to life. Admission is $20, or free for members or guests with student ID.

The Underground hosts mob stories

It’s a weekend of organized crime tales at The Mob Museum. On Friday, former Colombo family racketeer Michael Franzese will join author, reporter and screenwriter Gus Russo and author Scott Deitche for drinks and stories at 7 p.m. during “Mob Stories: True Tales of Organized Crime” in the museum’s new speakeasy, The Underground. At 2 p.m. Saturday, author T.J. English will discuss his book, “The Corporation,” at an event called “When the Cuban Mob Met the Mafia.” Friday’s event is $25, with a discount for museum members, and Saturday’s is free for members or with the price of museum admission. ^

Container Park to host free jazz concert

Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., will host Jazz in the Park from 3-6 p.m. Sunday. The free event will feature live music by The Funk Jam.

4-course ‘supper club’ event Tuesday

Naked City Pizza will host a prix fixe dinner in the Fiesta Room of the El Cortez, 600 Fremont St., with reservations available from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. They’re calling it Paula’s Supper Club, after chef Chris Palmeri’s mother. The four-course menu will include options such as seafood soup or Caesar salad, shrimp cocktail, truffle burrata and Palmeri’s famed bacon candle as appetizers, and entrées such as porchetta, lasagna and stuffed shrimp. It’s priced at $38.95 plus tax and tip.

Sin City Tigers host crawfish boil

The local L.S.U. alumni group Sin City Tigers will present a Louisiana-style crawfish boil from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Fremont Street’s 3rd Street Stage, alongside the Four Queens. Tickets start at $50 for adults, $15 for kids 4 to 12, and include all the crawfish and barbecue you can eat, unlimited beer and other beverages, face painting, balloon crafts and music.

All eats are vegan for event at Good Pie

Downtown’s Good Pie, 725 Las Vegas Blvd. S., will host a vegan pizza party for local meat-free dining advocates Vegans, Baby from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday. It will feature live entertainment and the popular NUMU vegan cheese. Tickets are $40 through eventbrite, and include all the pizza, sliders, “meatballs” and knots you can eat.

