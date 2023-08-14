Downtown businesses unite to show ‘Love for Lahaina’ this weekend

The “9th Island Love For Lahaina” event at Container Park will feature Hawaiian artists, food trucks, vendors and more.

Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Alan Dickar via AP)

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

Downtown Container Park in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Downtown Container Park is hosting a fundraising event Sunday to support people affected by the wildfires in Maui.

The “9th Island Love For Lahaina” Maui Strong event, hosted in partnership with Las Vegas AAPI Chamber and Mahalo-Halo Las Vegas, will feature Hawaiian artists, over a dozen Hawaiian entertainers, Hawaiian food trucks and more at the downtown shopping area from 3 to 9 p.m.

Partial proceeds from the event will be donated to the Maui Fire Relief Fund, Salvation Army and Maui Food Bank, with entertainers performing without a fee to support donations.

The event is open for all ages. Additional donation opportunities, including a clothing drop-off, also will be available at the event.

“Las Vegas is home to a large Hawaiian population and we take our designation as the ‘9th Island’ seriously,” Container Park General Manager James Gonzales said in a news release. “The Hawaiian community here has always been a big part of Container Park’s success so hosting this event and helping any way we can is very important to us.”