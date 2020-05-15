Downtown Container Park comes alive with shoppers, visitors — PHOTOS
There weren’t any flames shooting from the fire-breathing praying mantis, but Downtown Container Park came alive after nearly two months of being silent.
There weren’t any flames shooting from the fire-breathing praying mantis on Thursday, but Downtown Container Park came alive after nearly two months of being silent.
The gates opened at 11 a.m. with people, many whom were wearing face masks, strolling through the open-air, food-and-retail complex at Fremont and Seventh streets.
A social distancing sign reminded shoppers and visitors to stay 6 feet apart.
While some stores and restaurants were open, one of the main attractions, the 40-foot tall praying mantis, remained silent.
“During Phase 1 reopening some businesses or services may not be open including the Mantis, Playground and live entertainment,” the park’s website warned.
Check out these photos of Downtown Las Vegas beginning to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.