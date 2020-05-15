Downtown Container Park comes alive with shoppers, visitors — PHOTOS

There weren’t any flames shooting from the fire-breathing praying mantis, but Downtown Container Park came alive after nearly two months of being silent.

Jerry Valenzuela, of Las Vegas, center left, talks with Kari Brown, of Las Vegas, holding her dog, Penelope, at the Downtown Container Park on the first day of its reopening in downtown in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A sign at the Downtown Container Park marks the first day of its reopening in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Naja, 10, of Las Vegas, explores the Las Vegas Magic Shop at the Downtown Container Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Eric Maynard, store manager at Las Vegas Magic Shop, shows off a magic trick to Naja, left, and Laila, 10, both of Las Vegas, on the first day of the reopening of the Downtown Container Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Zoltar fortune telling machine outside of the Las Vegas Magic Shop reflects the Downtown Container Park on the first day of its reopening in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Social distancing signage at the Downtown Container Park on the first day of its reopening in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The praying mantis at Container Park in Downtown Las Vegas remains silent. (Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The gates opened at 11 a.m. with people, many whom were wearing face masks, strolling through the open-air, food-and-retail complex at Fremont and Seventh streets.

A social distancing sign reminded shoppers and visitors to stay 6 feet apart.

While some stores and restaurants were open, one of the main attractions, the 40-foot tall praying mantis, remained silent.

“During Phase 1 reopening some businesses or services may not be open including the Mantis, Playground and live entertainment,” the park’s website warned.

Check out these photos of Downtown Las Vegas beginning to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.