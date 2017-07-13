Downtown Grand gets approval to build third tower

The Downtown Grand on Tuesday received approval from the Las Vegas Planning Commission to build a new eight-story, 495-room hotel tower on a portion of 2.2 acres at 220 N. Fourth St.

The Downtown Grand is poised to become, well, grander.

A third tower will nearly double the amount of hotel rooms.

The hotel on the site was once the Lady Luck.

The new building will occupy the existing surface parking and guest arrival lot, according to company documents.

Kip Kelly, a spokesman for the hotel, declined to comment on timing and investment.

”This expansion will continue and enhance the vibrant, entertainment destination that has been created within the Downtown Gateway District of the Centennial Plan,” the hotel said in its application.

The Downtown Grand, opened in 2013, currently features an 18-story and 25-story tower adjoined by a walking bridge with 629 guest rooms and suites. The 25,000-square-foot casino holds nearly 500 slot machines.

The Las Vegas downtown has been experiencing a revival over the past several years as investors pump money into new projects.

The owners of the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate are also moving ahead with plans to build a new hotel-casino.

Gaming win in downtown Las Vegas has also been increasing.

