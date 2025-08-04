Downtown Las Vegas bar closed after vehicle crashes into wall, owner says

The downtown bar’s owner said a vehicle with four people inside sped into the property early Monday morning and collided with a brick wall.

The inside of Dino's lounge was damaged after a vehicle drove into the business on Aug. 4, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The exterior wall of Dino's lounge was damaged after a vehicle drove into the business on Aug. 4, 2025. (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A speeding vehicle crashed into a downtown Las Vegas bar Monday, causing the business to close indefinitely, according to its owner.

Kristen Bartolo, who owns Dino’s Lounge, said that early that morning, a vehicle with several people inside sped around the corner and then collided into a brick wall.

“They came around the corner going 90 miles per hour,” Bartolo said.

Metropolitan Police Department officer Luis Vidal confirmed that police responded to calls at about 6:30 a.m. reporting a vehicle hitting a structure in the 1500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. He said the vehicle contained multiple occupants, but he was unsure of the exact number.

Dino’s is at the corner of Wyoming Avenue. Around 9:00 a.m., several people were out front attempting to board up a large hole in the wall. Inside, ceiling tiles drooped and the floor was slightly flooded.

“City officials determined that there was no structural damage,” Bartolo said. “After the cleanup, we are hoping to be back within four to five days.”

Bartolo said that none of her employees at the bar, which is open 24 hours, were injured. The people in the driver and front passenger seats of the vehicle were transported to the hospital, while the two in the backseats fled, she added.

According to Metro, at least one person in the vehicle was taken to the hospital, and two fled northbound. Vidal said that it was unclear whether they were detained afterward.

He said that responding officers indicated that impairment may have been a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.