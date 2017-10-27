Downtown Las Vegas bike-share program draws more than 9,000 rentals in first year

A bicycle-sharing program in downtown Las Vegas drew more than 9,000 rentals during its first year of operation, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said Thursday.

A detail of a bike is shown at a Regional Transportation Commission bike share kiosk in the Arts District area of downtown Las Vegas Oct. 11, 2016. Chase Stevens/View Follow @csstevensphoto

Cycling Elvis Kathleen Kahr dances to "Viva Las Vegas" after parking her bike as the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) celebrates the launch of RTC Bike Share in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. RTC Bike Share is the first public bike share system in Southern Nevada. Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau

Cycling Elvises arrive in formation as the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) celebrates the launch of RTC Bike Share in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. RTC Bike Share is the first public bike share system in Southern Nevada. Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau

Riders logged nearly 60,000 miles to burn an estimated 2.3 million calories since October 2016, RTC spokeswoman Monika Bertaki said.

RTC officials will mark the milestone with music, entertainment, food and a raffle during a free “birthday party” from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St.

A special gold-colored bicycle was added to the bike fleet. Riders who post a photo of themselves with the “unicorn bike” on social media, using the hashtags #RTCBikeShare and #VegasGoesGold, will be entered to win Golden Knights tickets and other prizes, RTC officials said.

There are 180 bicycles available at 21 rental stations spread across downtown. The cost to ride is $8 for 24 hours.

Through the end of the year, 30-day bike share passes can be purchased for $1 during the first month when selecting the auto-renew option and using the code BDAY1. After that, users will be charged the regular $20 cost for monthly membership.

The RTC is also soliciting suggestions for new bike share stations in downtown through a two-question survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RTCbikeshare.

