Downtown Las Vegas celebrates Third Thursday — PHOTOS

Third Thursday returned on Thursday to the stretch of Third Street between Stewart and Ogden avenues, adjacent to Downtown Grand, in downtown Las Vegas.

Attendees walk down a row of food trucks on North 3rd Street between Ogden and Stewart Avenue during Third Thursday on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The festivities included a competition between tattoo artists from Chrome Gypsy Tattoo and Studio 21.

While two artists from each studio collaborated on a canvas to represent their shop, DJ Edoc provided music. Guests played games and purchased food from food trucks including Stripcheeze, The Cookie Bar, Cousins Maine Lobster, Treasure Ice Land, Monti’s Smokehouse BBQ and Churros 101.