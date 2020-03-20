Downtown Las Vegas desolate, lonely, mostly lifeless — PHOTOS
On a normal night, thousands would gather at the Fremont Street Experience, mingling in revelry. But that was before coronavirus arrived in Southern Nevada.
The Viva Vision Light show would light up downtown with nearly 49 million LED bulbs.
Singers, musicians, Elvis lookalike, scantily clad women and men, as well as plenty of other street performers would be trying to make a living.
And with three stages, there would be plenty of music to keep tourists and locals moving and grooving all night.
But that was before the coronavirus pandemic reached Southern Nevada, forcing the closure of one of Las Vegas’ most popular destinations.
In the following images, Review-Journal photographer Benjamin Hagar on Thursday captured the solitude and loneliness that has become today’s norm.