Downtown Las Vegas’ First Friday postponed a week

First Friday, the monthly art celebration in downtown Las Vegas, will not take place this week due to weather concerns.

The nonprofit that runs the event announced Thursday that the outdoor festival will take place April 14 instead. High winds are expected Friday.

Joey Vanas, executive director of the First Friday Foundation, said in a statement that safety is the nonprofit’s top priority.

“Thankfully all our artists, vendors, sponsors, and community members were very supportive of the idea of moving the event back a week,” he said. “April 14th will be a fantastic night for the First Second Friday, and we’re excited for it!”

The art festival will have its usual trappings — art, music, food and handmade goods — as well as a family egg hunt.

