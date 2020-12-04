Downtown Las Vegas plans for New Year’s Eve party blocked

The Fremont Street Experience drew thousands of people last year. It’s the second major Las Vegas Valley event designed to ring in the new year that will not happen.

America’s Party appears to be canceled for now.

The Fremont Street Experience does not have permission to host its annual New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Las Vegas unless COVID-19 cases drop dramatically, according to documents obtained by the Review-Journal.

It’s the second major Las Vegas Valley event designed to ring in the new year that will not happen in 2020. The Strip’s world-famous fireworks show was canceled by local government officials in October, also over public health concerns.

In a decision backed by the Southern Nevada Health District, a government-appointed workgroup alerted Fremont Street Experience officials in mid-November that the coronavirus was spreading too rampantly in Clark County for the event to be held.

Plans submitted by Fremont Street Experience officials in early November estimated that about 10,000 people would attend the event, which would stretch out over the six-block entertainment district. State guidelines at the time required any events with more than 250 people would need special approval before being allowed to proceed.

A Fremont Street Experience spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

Like previous years, the New Year’s Eve party would have featured three stages of live music under the district’s giant LED display canopy. But the plan also outlined a number of new measures aimed at stopping COVID-19 spread among revelers, starting with temperature checks for attendees before they entered the event.

The measures also included enhanced cleaning procedures, workers ensuring attendees were wearing masks and the Viva Vision canopy and other electronic signs regularly displaying reminders about safety guidelines. The event’s three stages would have social distancing markers placed six feet apart, and performers would stop their shows if people were not standing on them, according to the plan.

Despite organizers’s assurances they could throw a safe event, the Clark County Recovery Organization Workgroup decided on Nov. 16 to not approve the event because it would “negatively impact the local health infrastructure,” according to a letter written by workgroup chair Vincent Queano.

On Nov. 24, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak capped public gatherings to no more than 50 people for the next three weeks. The temporary restrictions are set to expire before New Year’s Eve.

However, COVID-19 spread in Clark County is unlikely to reach low enough levels by New Year’s Eve for the event to be held, one Southern Nevada Health District official explained in an email outlining his recommendation to not allow the event.

“Based upon the experience of the summer drop off after the peak on July 11, it took 44 days after the peak for case numbers to return to case numbers (where) the district could consider recommending the event take place,” environmental health supervisor Mark Bergtholdt wrote.

Downtown Las Vegas saw another planned return to normalcy derailed by COVID-19 this summer.

The Fremont Street Experience in June announced it would resume free concerts on its three stages in June. But those plans came to a halt less than a week later due to health and safety concerns.

