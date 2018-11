Volunteers serve food to attendees during an annual Thanksgiving outreach event hosted by Casa de Luz and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Downtown Area Command at Stupak Park in the Gateway neighborhood near the Stratosphere in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. An estimated 400 local residents came out for the event, which featured hot meals, boxed meals for Thanksgiving, activities for children and performances. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Pat Walter, executive director of Casa de Luz, speaks during an annual Thanksgiving outreach event hosted by Casa de Luz and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Downtown Area Command at Stupak Park in the Gateway neighborhood near the Stratosphere in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.

Scores of families enjoyed a hot Thanksgiving meal served outdoors Saturday afternoon in the downtown Las Vegas’ Gateway neighborhood.

The event, held at the Bob Stupak Community Center, was hosted by Casa de Luz, a faith-based community partner of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Downtown Area Command.

Organizers expected about 400 people to attend the outreach event, which featured hot meals, boxed Thanksgiving meals, children’s activities and performances.