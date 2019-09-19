Downtown Las Vegas streets closing for Life is Beautiful festival

The three-day Life Is Beautiful event will prompt road and parking lot closures and bus route changes in downtown Las Vegas.

The Bacardi Art Motel is underway in preparation for Life is Beautiful music festival in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Life is Beautiful returns to downtown Las Vegas this weekend, and while festivalgoers are sure to revel in the three-day concert series, the event will prompt road and parking lot closures and bus route changes.

The festival will run daily from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

Remember that road closures affect on-street parking, and closures are subject to change, according to the city and festival organizers.

Road closures

Sept. 20 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m.

■ Carson Avenue from 6th Street to 7th Street

■ 7th Street from Bridger Avenue to Carson Avenue

■ 6th Street from Bridger Avenue to Ogden Avenue

■ Fremont Street from Las Vegas Boulevard to 6th Street (pedestrian access only; no through traffic)

Parking lot closures

■ The Zappos Parking Lot, Sept. 11 to 27

■ The Llama Lot, Sept. 12 to 26

■ John E. Carson Parking Lot, Sept. 13 to 24

■ Backstage Bar & Billiards Parking Lot, Sept. 16 to 24

■ The Downtowner Parking Lot, Sept. 16 to 25

■ El Cortez Cabana Suites Parking Lot, Sept. 16 to 25

■ El Cortez Paid Parking Lot, Sept. 17 to 23

■ Place on 7th Parking Lot, Sept. 17 to 24

■ Post Office Parking Lot, Sept. 20 to 23

Bus route changes

Routes 113, 207 and 215; Deuce, BHX, HDX and SDX

Visit the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada website at RTCSNV.com for more information on bus routes.

For more information on road and parking lot closures, or with questions, contact Life is Beautiful at community@lifeisbeautiful.com or 702-344-6000.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.