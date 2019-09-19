Downtown streets closing for Life Is Beautiful festival
The three-day Life Is Beautiful event will prompt road and parking lot closures and bus route changes in downtown Las Vegas.
Life is Beautiful returns to downtown Las Vegas this weekend and while festival-goers are sure to revel in the three-day concert series, the event will prompt road and parking lot closures and bus route changes.
The festival will run daily from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday through Sunday.
Remember that road closures affect on-street parking and closures are subject to change, according to the city and festival organizers.
Road closures
Sept. 20 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m.
Carson Avenue from 6th Street to 7th Street.
7th Street from Bridger Avenue to Carson Avenue.
6th Street from Bridger Avenue to Ogden Avenue.
Fremont Street from Las Vegas Boulevard to 6th Street (pedestrian access only; no through traffic).
Parking lot closures
The Zappos Parking Lot
Sept. 11 to 27
The Llama Lot
Sept. 12 to 26
John E. Carson Parking Lot
Sept. 13 to 24
Backstage Bar & Billiards Parking Lot
Sept. 16 to 24
The Downtowner Parking Lot
Sept. 16 to 25
El Cortez Cabana Suites Parking Lot
Sept. 16 to 25
El Cortez Paid Parking Lot
Sept. 17 to 23
Place on 7th Parking Lot
Sept. 17 to 24
Post Office Parking Lot
Sept. 20 to 23
Bus route changes
Route 113
Route 207
Route 215
Deuce
BHX
HDX
SDX
Visit the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada website at RTCSNV.com for more information on bus routes.
For more information on road and parking lot closures, or with questions, contact Life Is Beautiful at community@lifeisbeautiful.com or 702-344-6000.
Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.