Downtown streets closing for Life Is Beautiful festival

The three-day Life Is Beautiful event will prompt road and parking lot closures and bus route changes in downtown Las Vegas.

(Severiano del Castillo Galvãn/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Life is Beautiful returns to downtown Las Vegas this weekend and while festival-goers are sure to revel in the three-day concert series, the event will prompt road and parking lot closures and bus route changes.

The festival will run daily from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

Remember that road closures affect on-street parking and closures are subject to change, according to the city and festival organizers.

Road closures

Sept. 20 at 12:01 a.m. to Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m.

Carson Avenue from 6th Street to 7th Street.

7th Street from Bridger Avenue to Carson Avenue.

6th Street from Bridger Avenue to Ogden Avenue.

Fremont Street from Las Vegas Boulevard to 6th Street (pedestrian access only; no through traffic).

Parking lot closures

The Zappos Parking Lot

Sept. 11 to 27

The Llama Lot

Sept. 12 to 26

John E. Carson Parking Lot

Sept. 13 to 24

Backstage Bar & Billiards Parking Lot

Sept. 16 to 24

The Downtowner Parking Lot

Sept. 16 to 25

El Cortez Cabana Suites Parking Lot

Sept. 16 to 25

El Cortez Paid Parking Lot

Sept. 17 to 23

Place on 7th Parking Lot

Sept. 17 to 24

Post Office Parking Lot

Sept. 20 to 23

Bus route changes

Route 113

Route 207

Route 215

Deuce

BHX

HDX

SDX

Visit the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada website at RTCSNV.com for more information on bus routes.

For more information on road and parking lot closures, or with questions, contact Life Is Beautiful at community@lifeisbeautiful.com or 702-344-6000.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.