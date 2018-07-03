Drug overdose killed woman found outside Las Vegas motel

A woman whose body was dragged outside a motel room last month near downtown Las Vegas died of a drug overdose, the Clark County coroner has determined.

Las Vegas police investigate a body found at the Desert Star Motel, 1210 Las Vegas Blvd. South on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Linda Anne Cefalo’s June 5 death initiated a Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide investigation after witnesses called 911 to report a man dragging a body out of a first-floor room at the Desert Star Motel, 1210 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Her body was left outside the door of another unit.

The coroner on Tuesday ruled her death an accident. Cefalo was 57 when she died of heroin and cocaine intoxication.

Further details have not been released.

