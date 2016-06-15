East Valley Community Events Calendar, June 16-22, 2016

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey is set to present Circus XTREME June 16-19 at the Thomas & Mack Center. Special to View

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1. Wonderground: The monthly magic and variety event is scheduled at 8 p.m. June 16 at The Olive Mediterranean, 3850 E. Sunset Road. There are performances at 8, 9 and 10 p.m., and admission is $10 for the night. Visit vegaswonderground.com or call 702-451-8805.

2. Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents Circus XTREME: The circus is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 16-18, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. June 18, and 1 and 5 p.m. June 19 at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $20 to $50. Visit pac.unlv.edu or call 702-895-2787.

3. Myranda Bair’s “High Noon”: The art installation is set to be on display from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through July 8 at the Clark County Government Center’s Rotunda Gallery, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. The exhibit transforms the gallery into a microcosm of the local desert landscape with multiple dioramas, mock terrariums, colorful cypress beehive towers and felt cacti. Hand-painted Gila monsters, horned lizards, speckled toads, desert tortoises, roadrunners, tarantulas, burrowing owls, and many others inhabit the terrariums. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7340.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

The Center events:

— A Marriage Equality Retrospective is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. June 17 at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. Nevada Humanities sponsors this project, which includes a discussion about how marriage equality has changed the community and a photo exhibit. Visit facebook.com/events/455259128015442.

— Hard Rock Candy Women’s Dance Series is scheduled from 7 p.m. to midnight June 18 at Hard Rock Cafe, 4475 Paradise Road. The cover is $10 and supports The L Group Lesbian Programs at The Center. Happy hour is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. Visit facebook.com/events/256109648089800.

— Free HIV Testing Day Health & Wellness Services Fair is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 27 at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. The fair is open to the community and is set to feature community health service providers, free HIV testing and food. Visit facebook.com/events/249123228799934.

— Stonewall: The Night We Stood Together is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. June 28 at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway, and involves a discussion of the Stonewall Riots, a performance written and performed by The L Group, QVolution, and ACT III programs at The Center. Visit facebook.com/events/537740929761852.

Clark County Commodore Computer Club: The group is set to hold its next meeting from 9 to 11 a.m. June 21 at 2701 E. St Louis Ave., Room 16, in the Clark County School District Adult Education Campus. Items to be discussed include the upcoming CommVEx Commodore convention in July. Email Al Jackson at jackonmeister@gmail.com or Forrest Nettles at flnettles@hotmail.com.

Juneteenth and Father’s Day: The event for seniors 50 or older is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 16 at the Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 J St. The cost is $6. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702-229-6125.

Public Meeting Concerning Proposed Changes To Third Street: The event is scheduled from 5 to 7:30 p.m. June 16 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Three options for changes to Third Street downtown between Charleston Boulevard and Bonneville Avenue are set to be presented. Public review and comment is requested. The options also will be available for review in the school’s Frank Wright Memorial Courtyard from 4 to 6 p.m. June 18. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov.

All 4 Kids: The eight-week, free program is set to run from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through July 21 at The Salvation Army, 1581 N. Main St. Parents and children ages 3 to 5 are invited to learn fun, interactive ways to be active, eat and live healthy at any shape or size. Call 702-948-5437 or email all_4_kids@unce.urn.edu.

Carolyn Wonderland: Part of the Boulder Blues series, the performance is scheduled at 7 p.m. June 16 at at the Railhead at Boulder Station, 4111 Boulder Highway. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets for the 21-or-older show are $5. Visit boulderstation.sclv.com or call 702-432-7777.

“Cabaret”: Performances of the musical are set for 7:30 p.m. June 16-19 and 2 p.m. June 18 and 19 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $29 to $129. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

“Ancient Rome — The Empire that Shaped the World”: The traveling summer exhibit is set to be on display at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North, through Sept. 11. Visitors will take a hands-on journey through the Roman Imperial period, exploring military war machines, significant construction inventions such as pottery wheels and grinding mills, large-scale technical innovations such as cranes, water pumps and more. Learn to tell time using sundials and water clock and navigate ancient maps to plot a journey from Britannia (Britain) to the Far East. Admission to the museum starts at $10 for adults. Visit lvnhm.org.

Movie night: Films are set to be screened at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 25 at the Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St. “Minions” is scheduled for June 16 and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” for June 23. Visit downtowncontainerpark.com.

Movies in the Square: Screenings of G- and PG-rated movies are scheduled at sundown Thursdays through Aug. 18 on the Green at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. “Minions” is scheduled for June 16 and “Hotel Transylvania 2” for June 23. Visit mytownsquarelasvegas.com or call 702-269-5000.

Fortifying Authentic Beauty: The designer and fashion show is scheduled at 6 p.m. June 17 at Jana’a RedRoom in The Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. Visit janasredroom.com or call 702-454-3709.

Poets’ Corner: The event for people 17 or older is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. June 17 at the West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. The monthly forum for established poets and open-mic participants features local poets. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-4800.

The Magic of Motown: Dennis Edwards’ Temptations Review with Martha Reeves & The Vandellas: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. June 17 at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $31.61 to $140.61.Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336.

Chasin’ Crazy: The performance is scheduled at 10 p.m. June 17 At Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Town Square Las Vegas, 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Doors open at 7 p.m. and dance lessons are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. Visit stoneysrockincountry.com or call 702-435-2855.

Summer Morning Walk: The nature-themed storytime and craft activity is scheduled at 7 a.m. June 18 at Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane. Advance sign-up requested. Visit clarkcountynv.gov/wetlandspark or call 702-455-7522.

Build Your Own Fort Replica: The activity is planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, 500 E. Washington Ave. Visitors can build their own replica of the Old Fort using popsicle sticks, construction paper and more. Admission is $1 or free for kids 12 or younger. Visit friendsofthefort.org or call 702-486-3511.

Nature Tales: The nature-themed storytime and craft activity is scheduled at 11 a.m. June 18 at Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane. Visit clarkcountynv.gov/wetlandspark or call 702-455-7522.

Weekend Afternoon Shows at FSE: The Fremont Street Experience, Fremont and Main streets through Las Vegas Blvd. South, has added Saturday and Sunday afternoon shows through Sept. 4. Upcoming afternoon shows include Tony Marques from 2 to 5 p.m. at the 3rd Street Stage; Alter Ego from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Main Street Stage; and Siana King from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Main Street Stage, all on June 18. Tyler James – “Elvis” & Memphis Experience is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. on the Main Street Stage, and Dancing DJ from 5 to 8 p.m. on the First Street Stage June 19. Visit vegasexperience.com.

DjangoVegas! Gypsy Jazz Festival: The event is set for 6 p.m. June 18 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Doors open at 5 p.m. for cocktails and pre-show entertainment. The annual celebration of the music of Django Reinhardt and other gypsy jazz musicians past and present is set to feature the Frank Vignola Trio, The Rhythm Future Quartet, Hot House West and The Hot Club of Las Vegas. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

Stewart Harris and Jim McBride: The event, part of New NashVegas HitMakers Series, is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. June 18 at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Town Square Las Vegas, 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The intimate acoustic show brings to life the stories behind the biggest hits from the greatest writers in country music. Stewart Harris wrote “No One Else on Earth,” performed by Wynonna Judd, and “Drift Off to Dream” and “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” performed by Travis Tritt. Jim McBride wrote “Rose in Paradise,” performed by Waylon Jennings, and “Chatahoochie” performed by Alan Jackson. Tickets are $15 each and include one well, wine or draft drink. All military and first responders receive free entry on Saturdays. Saturday night events are for those 18 or older, and doors open at 6 p.m. Visit stoneysrockincountry.com or call 702-435-2855.

Community Safety Forum on Homicide with the Metropolitan Police Department: The free event is scheduled at 2 p.m. June 19 at the Mob Museum, 300 E. Stewart Ave. During this forum, attendees are set to learn more about Metro’s homicide investigative process, including behind-the-scenes examinations and analysis involved in solving a case. Visit themobmuseum.org or call 702-229-2734.

Dear Ol’ Dad’s Day: The event is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. June 19 at several city of Las Vegas pools. The cost is $2 for ages 4 to 17 and 50 or older; $3 for ages 18 to 49; and free for ages 3 or younger and fathers. The event is at Carlos L. Martinez and Darrio J. Hall Family Pool at Gary Reese Freedom Park, 889 N. Pecos Road, 702-229-1755; Garside Pool, 250 S. Torrey Pines Drive, 702-229-6393; and Municipal Pool, 431 E. Bonanza Road, 702-229-6309. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov.

Small Space fest: The event, organized by Weft in the Weave, is scheduled at 6 p.m. June 20 to 1:30 a.m. June 21 at Emergency Arts, 520 Fremont St. It is set to include visual art, theater, dance, opera and music performances. Visit weftintheweave.com.

“Camelot”: The film is scheduled to screened at 1 p.m. June 21 as part of the M is for Musical series at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Developing Nonprofit Case (Need) Statements: The event, part of the Southern Nevada Nonprofit Information Center workshop series, is scheduled at 5 p.m. June 21 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Participants should bring board and governance description, budget (both organizational income and expenses), history of organization, mission, vision and values statements, organizational goals and objectives, staffing information and stories/statistics of impact (organization). Visit sonnpic.wordpress.com or call 702-507-3421.

Jeneve Rose Mitchell: Mitchell, a Las Vegas native and “American Idol” top 14 2016 finalist, is set to perform at 6 p.m. June 22 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Jeneve is a multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter. Call 800-838-3006.

Jerry Tiffe: The 21-or-older performance is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. June 22 at the Railhead at Boulder Station, 4111 Boulder Highway. Visit boulderstation.sclv.com or call 702-432-7777.

Takin’ Care of Business Golf Tournament: The event is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. June 22 at Topgolf Las Vegas at MGM Grand, 4627 Koval Lane. Net proceeds are set to benefit the Lee Business School Alumni Chapter of the UNLV Alumni Association to be used in support of student and alumni programs. Event tickets are $150 and include three hours of Topgolf game play, Topgolf U golf instruction, food, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages, and three drink tokens (for players 21 or older) and are available at unlvalumni.org/TCB. Visit topgolf.com/us/las-vegas or call 702-933-8458.

2016 Economic Outlook Conference: The conference is planned from 8 to 10:30 a.m. June 23 in the Delfino Ballroom Room 4103 at the Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The event is set to feature Dr. Stephen M. Miller, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research and professor of economics at Lee Business School, who will address the global economy and its effect on the United States, Nevada, and Las Vegas economies, the potential for economic growth, employment and unemployment, tourism, gaming, and construction in Las Vegas. Tickets range from $60 to $100 depending on organization membership. Visit cber.unlv.edu/outlook.html.

2016 Human Resources Academy — “What To Do When The Government Knocks”: The program is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. June 23 at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. The presentation is designed for business owners, managers, supervisors and human resources professionals who must deal with real-life workplace issues that have real legal consequences. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

“Adventures with Clifford The Big Red Dog”: The exhibit is set to be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through Sept. 11 at the Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place, and is included with the museum’s general admission price of $14.50 per person. Visit discoverykidslv.org or call 702-382-5437.

“Aesthetics Primary”: The art exhibition is scheduled to be on display through Sept. 29 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. It is open to the public by appointment and during an artists’ reception set from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

What’s in Your Closet?: The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., is seeking authentic artifacts from the Prohibition Era (1919-33), specifically women’s garments, accessories and other materials of fashionable consumption. The items received may be considered for display in the museum’s inagural fashion-centric exhibition, “Ready to Roar: Evening Fashions of Prohibition Women,” scheduled for fall 2016. People can donate or loan items to be returned at the end of the exhibit. Loaned items must be available at least one month prior to the exhibition’s opening in order to properly prepare them for safe display. Submissions may be made at tinyurl.com/mobroarsub. Visit themobmuseum.org or call 702-229-2734.

Entertainers sought: Lorraine Hunt-Bono and Dennis Bono are assisting in compiling a list of entertainers who live in Las Vegas and who performed at the Riviera Hotel. Entertainers are asked to email their name and contact information with the year or years they performed at the Riviera to TheDennisBonoShow@yahoo.com. Photos may also be sent. The historic information is set to be included in the archives of Las Vegas Entertainment History.

WORTH A DRIVE

Vegas Fringe Festival: The sixth annual Vegas Fringe Festival is scheduled through June 19 at the Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive. The festival of live theater is slated to feature new and established plays and performances of no more than 90 minutes. Each is set to be put on several times. Selections include everything from “Wind in the Willows” to “JuJu Goes to Pahrump.” Single-show tickets are $12. Seating is general admission. Visit lvlt.org.

Senior Idol Showcase: Talented seniors are set to take the stage for the 13th annual Las Vegas Senior Idol Showcase at 3 p.m. June 16 at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive, 702-229-1702; the Derfelt Senior Center, 2243 W. Washington Ave., 702-229-6601; the Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 N. J St., 702-229-6125; and at the Las Vegas Senior Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road, 702-229-6454. Showcases routinely sell out. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov.

Henderson Speaks: The Henderson Historical Society is slated to host historian Eugene Moehring at a lecture at 6 p.m. June 16 at the Henderson campus of the College of Southern Nevada, 700 College Drive. Moehring is a specialist in Nevada history and plans to give a perspective of the growth and change of the area in the last 100 years. Visit hendersonhistroicalsociety.

Night Hike: The free activity is planned from 8 to 9 p.m. June 17, 24 and July 1 at the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, 2525 Kyle Canyon Road. The night hike is rated easy with mostly paved paths and gravel over small hills. Participants are invited to bring a flashlight. Visit gomtcharleston.com.

The In Its Entirety Concert Series: Boston’s debut album plus the best of Cheap Trick is set to be performed at 7:30 p.m. June 17 in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Tickets are $15 for the all-ages show (those younger than 21 must be accompanied by an adult). Visit redrock.sclv.com.

“Sleeping Beauty Act III — Aurora’s Wedding”: Performed by the Kwak Ballet Company, the show is slated for 2 p.m. June 17 at the Summerlin Library and Performing Arts Center, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Tickets are $15 at showtix4u.com.

Dash and Splash: The all-ages event is planned for 7:30 a.m. June 18 at Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive. Is is set to start with a 1.5-mile run that begins at Pavilion Center Pool and winds through Veterans Memorial Park. The race will conclude with a 300-meter swim. There is no age limit, but participants must be able to swim 100 meters successfully. The cost is $15 per person. Call 702-229-1488.

Junior Ranger: The free program is planned from 2 to 3 p.m. June 18 and 25 and July 2 at the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, 2525 Kyle Canyon Road, and is set to teach junior rangers about the Spring Mountains, how to help protect the area and other outdoor skills. Visit gomtcharleston.com.

Summer Screen Series: The free, family-friendly movie series is set for dusk Thursdays through Aug. 25 on Park Centre Drive near H&M at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. “High School Musical 2” is planned for June 16 and “The Peanuts Movie” for June 23. Patrons may bring their own blankets or lawn chairs. A special VIP section with viewing chairs is available for guests who spend a minimum of $20 at the center the day of the movie. Beverages and snacks will be for sale. Prior to the screenings, special character appearances, giveaways, prizes and free USTA-hosted tennis clinics are planned. Visit downtownsummerlin.com or call 702-832-1055.

Dive-in Movie Night: The all-ages event featuring a screening of “How To Train Your Dragon” is set for June 18 at Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. The cost is $4 per person. Call 702-229-1488.

Baby Loves Disco: The community is invited to a giant dance party set from noon to 3 p.m. June 18 at The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2240 Village Walk Drive. The free event will feature music and family-friendly activities such as face painting, fake tattoos, and arts and crafts. Visit shopthedistrictgvr.com.

Juneteenth Festival: The Rainbow Dreams Educational Foundation and the city of Las Vegas plan to team for the 16th annual Juneteenth Festival from 6 to 9 p.m. June 19 at the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park, 720 Twin Lakes Drive. The event is set to include entertainment, shopping, storytelling and food. Low-back lawn chairs and blankets are suggested for lawn seating. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Outside food is not permitted. Visit june19lv.com.

Father’s Day pledge drive: The Fatherhood Support Network plans to host its annual pledge drive Bowling for Dads all day June 19 at the Gold Coast, 4000 W. Flamingo Road. The casino is offering two games and a pair of shoes for $5 that day in support of the event. Visit bowlingfordads.com.

Free vacation Bible school: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4601 W. Lake Mead Blvd., plans to host a free, traditional vacation Bible School for children of all ages and adults from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 20-24. Songs, games, crafts and refreshments are planned, along with simple lessons about living a Christian life today. Children will be divided into classes with others approximately their age; there is also a class for adults. Call 702-648-8437.

Full Moon Paddle: The event invites participants to enjoy nighttime kayaking and paddle boarding, slated for 7 p.m. June 20 at Reflection Bay at Lake Las Vegas, 75 Montelago Blvd. The cost is $40. Call 702-818-0808.

Truckin’ Tuesdays: The food truck event is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. June 21 at Huckleberry Park, 10325 Farm Road, in the Providence master-planned community. Among food trucks scheduled to participate are World’s Best Corndogs, Senior Blues and Funnel Cake Cafe. Visit providencelv.com.

Bowl A Rama with Journey of Hope: The event is planned at 5:30 p.m. June 21 at the Santa Fe Station Bowling Center, 4949 N. Rancho Drive. The event is free for two members of each family and open to all ages of adaptive recreation program participants. Advance reservation is required. Call 702-229-5177.

Cookies & Kegs: Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada is set to host the inaugural event from 5 to 9 p.m. June 22 at Lovelady Brewing Co., 20 S. Water St. Signature Girl Scout cookies will be paired with six craft beers from the Henderson brewery. Complimentary appetizers will be served. Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Visit tinyurl.com/cookiesandkegs.

Master Gardener: The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension program is scheduled to host open registration June 22 at the Lifelong Learning Center, 8050 Paradise Road, for its gardening classes this fall. The organization is planning to have classes from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Sept. 9 through Oct. 26. To become certified as a Master Gardener, people must complete 80 hours of class training and 50 hours of volunteer work on an approved project. Call 702-257-5501.

Silent Savasana with Dray Gardner: The event, part of Skye Canyon’s Fit Lives Here Series, is planned for 8 a.m. June 25 at Skye Canyon Park in the Skye Canyon master-planned community, 110111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive. Yoga teacher Dray Gardner plans to lead the 75-minute free class, which blends traditional yoga instruction with music through headphones. It is open to all ages and can accommodate 300 on a first-come, first-served basis. It is suggested attendees RSVP at facebook.com/SkyeCanyon. Yoga mats will not be provided, but Silent Savasana does supply headsets. Visit skyecanyon.com.

“Dishing It Out 2016 — Vanity Plates”: The election-themed art exhibit is set to be open during regular library hours through July 24 at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. The exhibit, curated by Las Vegas photographer Diane Bush, features artists from across the country providing satirical, election-inspired work in a wide range of media, including select images representing each candidate fabricated on gold-rimmed, commemorative ceramic plates. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3630.

PLAN AHEAD

Business 101 — How to Start a Small Business: The event, co-sponsored by SCORE, is scheduled at 6 p.m. June 23 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

The River — A Staged Reading: The event is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. June 24 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

The Scintas: The group’s limited-engagement performance schedule was extended through November. This month’s performances are set for 7:30 p.m. June 24 and 25 at the Plaza, 1 S. Main St. Tickets are $29 to $49. A dinner and show package is available for $99. Visit plazahotelcasino.com or call 702-386-2110.

Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals: The performance, part of the 52 Fridays series, is scheduled at 8 p.m. June 24 at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Tickets are $31.61 to $118.81.Visit goldennugget.com or call 866-946-5336

Carter Winter: The performance is scheduled at 10 p.m. June 24 At Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Town Square Las Vegas, 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Doors open at 7 p.m. and dance lessons are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. Visit stoneysrockincountry.com or call 702-435-2855.

History Talk — The Civil War in the American Southwest: The event is set for 11 a.m. June 25 at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, 500 E. Washington Ave. The ranger-led lecture is set to highlight the historical context, military campaigns and personalities of the Civil War in the American Southwest. Admission is $1 or free for kids 12 or younger. Visit friendsofthefort.org or call 702-486-3511.

Women Empowering Women: The event for girls and women 16 or older is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. June 25 at the West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. The event is part of the Women’s Conference Series and is set to feature speakers from various fields including health, education, finance and the overall welfare of self and family. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-4800.

Open Container: The craft beer festival hosted by Motley Brews is scheduled from 7 to 9:30 p.m. June 25 at the Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Visit opencontainerpark.com.

Kylie Sackley and Phil Barton: The event, part of New NashVegas HitMakers Series, is scheduled 7 to 8 p.m. June 25 at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Town Square Las Vegas, 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The intimate, acoustic show brings to life the stories behind the biggest hits from the greatest writers in country music. Kylie Sackley wrote “Sunshine and Summertime,” performed by Faith Hill, and “Nothin’ Bout Love Makes Sense,” performed by LeAnn Rimes. Phil Barton wrote “A Woman Like You,” performed by Lee Brice. Tickets are priced at $15 each and include one well, wine or draft drink. All military and first responders receive free entry on Saturdays. Saturday night events are for those 18 or older, and doors open at 6 p.m. Visit stoneysrockincountry.com or call 702-435-2855.

The A, B, C & Ds of Medicare Info Session: The event, co-sponsored by Nevada State Aging and Disability Services Division, is scheduled at 3 p.m. June 27 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3400.

Joined @ the Hip: The event featuring poet Lee Mallory and hip-hop performer Jackie G. is scheduled at 7 p.m. June 28 at The Beat Coffeehouse, 520 Fremont St. Admission is free with a one-drink minimum. Visit thebeatlv.com or call 702-385-2328.

“Stolen Jackpots — How Slot Cheating Rings Raked in Millions”: The event, part of the Courtroom Conversation series, is scheduled at 7 p.m. June 28 at the Mob Museum, 300 E. Stewart Ave. Panelists are set to include Dick Charlesworth, member of a ring that ripped off millions in jackpots from the 1970s to the 1990s; Bruce Gates, retired senior agent/analyst for the Nevada Gaming Control Board; Beverly Griffin, president of Griffin Investigations, a company known for tracking gaming subjects and scams; and James Taylor, deputy chief of special investigations and support services for the Nevada Gaming Control board. The cost is $25 per person (museum members receive a 10 percent discount). Visit the themobmuseum.org or call 702-229-2734.

Fourth of July Potluck: The event for seniors 50 or older is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 30 at the Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 J St. It is free with a large dish of food to share. Advance registration is required by June 28. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702-229-6125.

“IDAHO! The Comedy Musical”: Performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. July 6-9, 12-17 and 2 p.m. July 10, 16 and 17 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $19 to $89. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Images of the King Las Vegas Elvis Festival: The event is scheduled July 14-17 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Elvis Presley tribute artists are set to perform each night in the style of a different era in Presley’s career. A tribute artist contest is set for July 15-17, with the top artist taking home $5,000. Weekend passes start at $131. Single-event tickets are also available. The Elvis ’56 event, headlined by Cody Ray Slaughter, is scheduled at 8 p.m. July 14. Tickets are $55 to $120. Tribute Artist Contest Round 1 is scheduled at 11 a.m. July 15. Tickets are $16 to $27. Elvis Meets the Beatles, headlined by Liverpool Legends, Cody Ray Slaughter and Ryan Pelton, is scheduled at 8 p.m. July 15. Tickets are $55 to $120. Tribute Artist Contest Round 2 is scheduled at 11 a.m. July 16. Tickets are $16 to $27. Elvis in Las Vegas — That’s the Way, headlined by Ben Portsmouth and Ryan Pelton, is scheduled at 8 p.m. July 16. Tickets are $55 to $120. Chasing Elvis Special VIP Event is scheduled at 11 a.m. July 17. Tickets are $16 to $27. Tribute Artist Contest Round 3 is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. July 16. Tickets are $22 to $33. Visit samstownlv.com or call 702-636-7075.

Boston: Tickets are on sale for the planned July 15 performance, with an appearance by Dennis DeYoung, founding member of Styx, at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St. Tickets start at $49.50. Visit dlvec.com or call 702-388-2100.

Cherry Poppin’ Daddies: The free performance, part of the Fremont Street Experience Rock of Vegas Summer Concert Series, is scheduled at 9 p.m. July 21 at the First Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience at Fremont and Main streets through Las Vegas Boulevard South. Visit vegasexperience.com.

Mah Jongg World Championship: The event is scheduled July 22-24 at the Westgate Hotel, 3000 Paradise Road. Players can enter by winning a sanctioned tournament or buying in at a higher cost. Visit destinationmahjongg.com, or for sales information, email contact@destinationmahjongg.com.

Barenaked Ladies: Tickets are on sale for the performance scheduled from 7:30 to 11 p.m. July 22 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St. Tickets start at $42.50. Visit dlvec.com or call 702-388-2100.

SiriusXM Backspin Presents The Art of Rap Festival: The performance is scheduled from 7:30 to 11 p.m. July 23 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St. The Las Vegas lineup is set to include performances by Public Enemy, The Sugar Hill Gang, Naughty by Nature, Mobb Deep, Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio, EPMD and Kurtis Blow, and is hosted by Chief Rocker Busy Bee. Tickets are $45.42 to $114.68. Visit dlvec.com or call 702-388-2100.

“The Sound of Music”: Performances by the national touring production are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2-14 and 2 p.m. Aug. 6, 7, 13 and 14 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $36 to $127. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Fly in Zero Gravity with George Takei: As part of the Star Trek 50th Anniversary Celebration, ZERO-G And Roddenberry Adventures are offering a zero gravity simulation flight Aug. 4 with actor George Takei, known for his role as Sulu “Star Trek” and several films. Takei and others are set to board G-Force One, ZERO-G’s specially modified Boeing 727 that uses parabolic arcs to achieve weightlessness for 30 seconds at a time. Each ticket is $6,500 plus a 5 percent tax and will include a ZERO-G flight suit, Regravitation Celebration, certificate of weightless completion, and photos and video. Visit gozerog.com.

Summerland Tour: Tickets are on sale for the performances scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St. The show is set to include Sugar Ray, Everclear, Lit and Sponge. Tickets range from $32.11 to $50.46. Visit dlvec.com or call 702-388-2100.

David de Alba’s tribute to the Finocchio Club: The event features backstage anecdotes with the aid of still photos and film footage of some of the performers who graced the club’s stage. It is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at MVIG Cultural Arts Center inside the The Boulevard Mall, 3528 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $18 to $20. Call 702-339-0948 or 702-735-7430, or visit boulevardmall.com.

Spy Escape: The two-day seminar and training course taught by ex-CIA agent Jason Hanson designed to keep individuals and their families safe from danger is scheduled Aug. 17-20 at the Stratosphere Theater, 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $1,499.95 per person, plus applicable taxes and fees. Visit ticketbat.com.

Yes: Tickets are on sale for the performance by the British progressive rock band scheduled from 8 to 11 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St. Tickets are $41 to $73. Visit dlvec.com or call 702-388-2100.