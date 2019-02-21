Enjoy a culinary road trip in downtown Las Vegas

The Downtown Grand on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Culinary road trip to Savannah, Georgia

Chef Scott Commings’ Culinary Road Trip dinner series returns to the Downtown Grand on Thursday. The “Hell’s Kitchen” winner will take diners on a taste tour of Savannah, Georgia, with a four-course dinner and cocktail pairing. Tickets are $55. 206 N. Third St., downtowngrand.com

Sketch and sip at monthly event

Feb. 21 is the third Thursday of the month, which means Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School is returning to Artifice Bar, 1025 S. First St. As usual, the free event allows artists to try their hand at drawing glamorous models in the comfort of a downtown bar. This month, it’s burlesque performer Molly Boom Boom, aka The Chipper Stripper. drsketchy.com

Interactive improv show

Vegas Theatre Hub, 705 N. Las Vegas Blvd., will present Scriptease at 8 p.m. Thursday. Described as “a long-form improv show” by its house team Fabricated Egg, guests are invited to watch the improvisers create an entire show from suggested scenes. Tickets are $8. vegastheatrehub.com

Bar crawl for the young at heart

If warm, comfy and slightly tipsy is the way you want to spend your Saturday but you still want to leave the house, The Great Onesie Bar Crawl may be the event for you. From 3-9 p.m., some of the most casually dressed drinkers in town will party their way up and down Fremont Street. A $30 ticket gets you free admission and drink specials at 11 downtown bars, including Gold Spike, Atomic Liquors, Inspire, Corduroy, The Nerd and bars in the D Las Vegas, Golden Nugget and Golden Gate. As for the dress code, organizers offer this advice: “You can wear pajamas. You can wear a costume. You can pretty much do whatever you want — but it better be a onesie!” Check in at Golden Nugget’s Troy Liquor Bar and purchase tickets in advance at greatonesie.com.

