‘Extremely special:’ Hundreds gather for Veterans Day parade in downtown Las Vegas

The event at South 4th Street and East Garces Avenue included color guard performances, military vehicle motocades, and trailer floats with people dressed as founding fathers.

People watch as members of the Shadow Ridge High School Air Force Corps JROTC participate in the Annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Robert Davison, who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, shakes hands with paradegoers as he participates in the Annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Aerial Lynch, 3, left, and her brother Titus, 5, participate in the Annual Veterans Day Parade with their mother, the Nevada Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Brittney Lynch-Duncan in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Gov Joe Lombardo, left, and Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony wave to the crowd as they participate in the Annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A member of Zelzah Shriners Las Vegas Legion of Honor participates in the Annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Vietnam Veterans from Ventura County, Calif, participate in the Annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

U.S. Navy veteran Eugene Mason, 91, and his daughter Sherry Swindell watch the Annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Aerial Lynch, 3, runs to hold her mother, Nevada Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Brittney Lynch-Duncan's, left, hand as they participate in the Annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People watch the annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

For 70-year-old Henderson resident Avie Havelka-Johnson, watching the Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade has become a tradition.

Dressed head to toe in an American flag–patterned bandana, shirt, and jeans, she strolled along South 4th Street’s sidewalk just on the outskirts of the parade route, asking veterans to sign the black POW flag she carried. The annual celebration, she said, “hits close to home,” as the spouse of a Vietnam War veteran.

“This is so rare and nice to see,” said Havelka-Johnson, a former cocktail waitress turned magazine publisher. She spent the early 1990s writing for and about veterans in prisons across the country in a weekly publication called The Voice of Veterans, Incarcerated.

“I waive the flag any time I can, because veterans should be celebrated every day,” Havelka added.

Havelka-Johnson was among the hundreds who turned out for the annual parade organized by the Veterans Action Group. The event, which started at the intersection of South 4th Street and East Garces Avenue, featured performances by color guard programs from schools across the valley, motorcades of military vehicles, and trailer floats with people dressed as the founding fathers.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and Lieutenant Governor Starvos Anthony led the procession, waving out the window of a classic red Pontiac at children who blew bubbles from the sidewalk. Shortly after, representatives, children, and adults from the American Legion marched down the street, chanting, “Thank you, veterans.”

Local law enforcement and first responders, including the Nevada Highway Patrol and the North Las Vegas Fire Department, participated in the parade. The Bureau of Land Management Fire Department also showcased a truck with Smoky Bear on top.

Roger Tilford, 64, a retired Bakersfield, California, fire captain came out to cheer on his fiancée, 1st Sgt. Nichelle Webb, a Marine who teaches Junior ROTC students.

Webb served in both the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, Tilford said.

“This is extremely special, knowing her hard work and that the Marines celebrated 250 years yesterday,” Tilford said. “Everyone is hyped up. I’ve attended many parades, and at this one, the support for the military is overwhelming.”

Tilford paused to watch Webb and her students strut down the street. He pulled out his cellphone to record and shouted, “Yeah, Marines!”

“It just gives you a warm, fuzzy feeling,” Tilford added.

