Fatal crash at downtown Las Vegas intersection marks 152nd traffic death of 2025

A motorist speeding through a downtown intersection Saturday night failed to stop at a four-way sign and fatally struck another driver, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A Las Vegas man accused of killing his father told police that he had been killed by his father in a previous life, according to an arrest report. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A driver was killed Saturday night after a motorist sped through a downtown intersection and slammed into his vehicle, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. at East St. Louis Avenue and South 6th Street. Police said evidence, witness statements and video surveillance showed a 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class was travelling east on St. Louis at a “high rate of speed” as it approached the four-way stop.

A 2016 Ford Flex, driven by 46-year-old Julio Nave-Giron of North Las Vegas, stopped at the intersection and then proceeded forward, police said. The Mercedes-Benz driver, identified as 41-year-old Rogelio Camacho of Las Vegas, failed to stop and entered the intersection, hitting the Ford on its right side.

The impact pushed both vehicles east. Police said the Mercedes-Benz struck an overhead-mounted pole, knocking it down, before coming to rest in the eastbound travel lanes. The Ford veered southwest, hit a fence, then reentered the roadway and stopped in the same eastbound lanes.

Medical personnel determined Nave-Giron was beyond resuscitation and stopped life-saving efforts at the scene. His death marked the 152nd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Camacho was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. Police said he was believed to be impaired and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on reckless driving and DUI-related charges.

LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section is continuing to investigate the crash.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.