Filet Mignon special, free party hitting downtown Las Vegas

Oscar's Steakhouse at the Plaza will celebrate Filet Mignon Day (which is Monday if your calendar isn't already marked) by offering a pair of dinner specials that dispel any notion the tender cut may not be hearty enough for serious steak enthusiasts.

Petite filet mignons. Oscar’s Steakhouse

Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza will celebrate Filet Mignon Day (which is Monday if your calendar isn’t already marked) by offering a pair of dinner specials that dispel any notion the tender cut may not be hearty enough for serious steak enthusiasts. Diners can choose from a 12-ounce filet stuffed with blue cheese or a filet mignon trio of three 4-ounce filets that are blackened, grilled with lobster bordelaise and bacon wrapped, respectively. Specials are $48 apiece. These are in addition to Joey C’s filet mignon, named after Joey Cusumano, a friend of reputed mob boss Tony Spilotro. oscarslv.com

Molly Hatchet show on Saturday night

The Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks free summer concert series will offer a dose of classic Southern rock Saturday night with a show by Molly Hatchet. The show is set to kick off at 9 p.m. on the First Street Stage near Binion’s and the Golden Nugget, with things wrapping up around 10:30. vegasexperience.com

Book Clubs on Ice series continues

If you want to attend the next Summer Book Clubs on Ice meeting at The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St., you’ll want to pick up a copy of Peter Hoeg’s novel “Smilla’s Sense of Snow.” The club will meet to discuss the suspenseful, 480-page novel at 6 p.m. Aug. 17. The final meeting of this chilly-themed summer series will be on Aug. 31, to discuss Ursula K. Le Guin’s sci-fi novel, “The Left Hand of Darkness.” Both are for sale at The Writer’s Block. thewritersblock.org/events

Water distribution on Sunday morning

Hydrating the Homeless hits the streets Sunday morning. The informal community outreach involves distributing water around the downtown area near Owens Avenue and Stocker Street from 8 to 11 a.m. If you’d like to give the group a hand, leave your information at hydratingthehomeless.vegas, or show up on that corner by 8 a.m., with or without bottled water.

Container Park event has art theme

Second Sunday returns to Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., this weekend. Hosted by MP Art, the free party runs from 5-9 p.m. and will include entertainment by Pure Joy People and School of Rock. More than a dozen artists and vendors will on hand. downtowncontainerpark.com

