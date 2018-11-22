Fill your weekend with Disney, jazz in downtown Las Vegas

This weekend marks the last Sunday of the month, which means Jazz Session Sundays returns to Downtown Container Park.

Local chef to appear on ‘Man Fire Food’

Justin Kingsley-Hall of The Kitchen at Atomic will be featured on the Cooking Channel’s “Man Fire Food” on Wednesday, and Hop Nuts Brewing is hosting a watch party for those who don’t have cable (or who just want to watch it while enjoying one of its beers). The show starts at 6 p.m. at the brewery, 1120 S. Main St., hopnutsbrewing.com

A super-duper exhibit for kids

“Sid the Science Kid — The Super-Duper Exhibit” continues its run through Jan. 21 at Discovery Children’s Museum. The exhibit allows kids to get hands on with simple machines such as a pulley and shovel, use skateboards to learn about inertia and test the elasticity of balls. 360 Promenade Place, discoverykidslv.org

Eric Burdon and the Animals set concert

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Eric Burdon and the Animals will perform Saturday at the Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St. Expect hits such as “The House of the Rising Sun,” “We Gotta Get Out of This Place” and “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” at the show, which kicks off at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $79. goldennugget.com

Jazz up your Sunday at Container Park

A literary Friday at The Mob Museum

If a book about Las Vegas, gambling or fighting crime is on your holiday gift list, head to The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., on Black Friday to do some shopping. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., five authors will sign copies of their books during two-hour shifts in the retail store. themobmuseum.org

Disney tale on a downtown stage

This weekend is your last chance to see “A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney” at the Majestic Repertory Theater. The play, which is described as “a challenging dark comedy on the quest for immortality,” runs at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $15. 1217 S. Main St., majesticrepertory.com

