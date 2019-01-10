Find your inner CSI at Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas

The Mob Museum at 300 Stewart Ave. originally was a U.S. federal courthouse and post office. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Find your inner CSI at Mob Museum

Want to learn a bit more about forensics than you’ve picked up watching CSI? Check out The Mob Museum’s “Science of Crime: Biology/DNA Analysis” seminar from 2-3 p.m. Saturday. This month’s presentation by the museum and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Forensic Laboratory will be “an in-depth look at the disciplines and sciences that encompass forensic analysis.” Admission is free to museum members or with a museum admission. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

Sunday in the park with local artists

The Second Sunday art show returns to Downtown Container Park this weekend. Enjoy local artists, vendors and live entertainment from noon to 6 p.m. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

Apply for artist residency at The Lucy

Rogers Art Loft will begin taking applications on Monday for its Artists in Residency Program at The Lucy, a condo project at 6th Street and Bonneville Avenue. Applicants are encouraged to submit their portfolio, written statements and biographical information online through rogersartloft.com before Feb. 28 to qualify for a four-to-eight-week residency. Notifications will be sent out in mid-March.

Showcase spotlights local musicians

A few tickets are still available for this month’s installment of The Composer’s Showcase of Las Vegas on Wednesday at The Smith Center’s Myron’s Cabaret Jazz. Hosted by “Jersey Boys” conductor Keith Thompson, the show is “an entertainment forum that allows local composers and songwriters the opportunity to present original musical material to a supportive audience in an informal cabaret-style setting.” Tickets start at $25. 361 W. Symphony Park Ave., thesmithcenter.com

Singer-songwriters play at Bunkhouse

Thursday is Singer Songwriter Night at the Bunkhouse Saloon. Hosted by Blair Dewane, it’s billed as an opportunity “for singer-songwriters to share with the local Las Vegas music community what they are working on in the new year.” Musicians scheduled to appear between 8 and 11 p.m. include Sara Warne Aaron Cattoir, Mike Weller, Jeff Mix, Bryan Haraway, Paul Carlon, Garrett Curtsinger, Brenden Jones and Brandon Leopard. 124 S 11th St., bunkhousedowntown.com

