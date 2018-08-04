Fire at vacant motel on Las Vegas’ Fremont Street under investigation

The Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Department are responding to a fire at a vacant motel on Fremont Street.
The department responded to a call around 7:52 a.m. Saturday of a fire at the Travelers Motel, located at 1111 Fremont St., the department said. The fire was contained to mainly one unit of the two-story motel by 8:23 a.m.
F3H TOC: 7:52AM. 1111 Fremont St. TRAVLERS MOTEL fire in 1 unit of 2-sto VACANT motel, KNOCKDOWN, fire confined to mainly 1 unit, crews checking for extension, no utilities to bldg, cause U/I, no inj’s reported. Fremont St temporarily blocked by firehose. #PIO1News
— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 4, 2018
The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries are reported.
Part of Fremont Street is temporarily blocked by a firehose, the department said.
1111 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101