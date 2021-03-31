Fire damages former White Cross Drugs, Vickie’s Diner building

A fire outside a recently shuttered diner sent firefighters rushing to Downtown Las Vegas Tuesday night.

Firefighters respond to a fire at the former White Cross Drugs building at 1700 Las Vegas Blvd. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Las Vegas Fire Department)(Las Vegas Fire Department)

Firefighters were called around 7:45 p.m. to the old White Cross Market and Vickie’s Diner, 1700 Las Vegas Blvd., South, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Investigators believe a trash caught fire outside the building, causing $500 worth of damage.

No one was injured.