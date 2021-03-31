62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Downtown

Fire damages former White Cross Drugs, Vickie’s Diner building

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2021 - 11:24 pm
 
Updated March 30, 2021 - 11:36 pm
(Las Vegas Fire Department)
Firefighters respond to a fire at the former White Cross Drugs building at 1700 Las Vegas Blvd. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
(Las Vegas Fire Department)
Firefighters respond to a fire at the former White Cross Drugs building at 1700 Las Vegas Blvd. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Las Vegas Fire Department)(Las Vegas Fire Department)

A fire outside a recently shuttered diner sent firefighters rushing to Downtown Las Vegas Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called around 7:45 p.m. to the old White Cross Market and Vickie’s Diner, 1700 Las Vegas Blvd., South, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Investigators believe a trash caught fire outside the building, causing $500 worth of damage.

No one was injured.

MOST READ
1
$100K progressive jackpot hits in east Las Vegas Valley
$100K progressive jackpot hits in east Las Vegas Valley
2
2-month-old, toddler found dead in east Las Vegas home fire
2-month-old, toddler found dead in east Las Vegas home fire
3
‘Cake Boss’ star Buddy Valastro is on the mend after freak hand injury
‘Cake Boss’ star Buddy Valastro is on the mend after freak hand injury
4
Wynn Resorts to pay $5.6M to settle tip dispute with dealers
Wynn Resorts to pay $5.6M to settle tip dispute with dealers
5
Drai’s Beach to reopen on the Las Vegas Strip
Drai’s Beach to reopen on the Las Vegas Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST