Fire damages vacant downtown Las Vegas motel

Rummel Motel (Google Street View)

A fire at a downtown Las Vegas motel caused an estimated $75,000 in damages but no injuries Saturday night, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

About midnight, firefighters responded to the Rummel Motel, 1809 Las Vegas Blvd. South, near East St. Louis Avenue, the fire department said in a statement. The motel was vacant.

The fire significantly damaged the two-story motel’s attic and gutted one of its 14 units, the fire department said.

The fire’s cause is under investigation, the department said, but witnesses told investigators that they’d seen squatters entering and exiting the building.

The motel’s owner was planning to renovate the motel, which has been closed for about two months, the fire department said.

36.1495351,-115.1550013