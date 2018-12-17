Fire damages vacant El Cid motel in downtown Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire at the El Cid motel in downtown Las Vegas on Monday morning, according to a Fire Department tweet.
Heavy fire and smoke was reported on the second floor of the vacant motel at 233 S. Sixth St., according to a tweet at 9:28 a.m.
Also according to the tweet, several individuals were seen leaving the building upon crew arrival. Crews are searching for any victims, no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
233 S. Sixth St., las vegas, nv