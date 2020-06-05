Fire forces evacuation of downtown Las Vegas apartment complex

A fire at a downtown Las Vegas apartment complex forced dozens of residents to evacuate the property Friday morning.

A fire at the Siegel Suites at 700 Las Vegas Blvd. North, near Bonanza Road forced the evacuation of dozens of residents on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire at the Siegel Suites at 700 Las Vegas Blvd. North, near Bonanza Road forced the evacuation of dozens of residents on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire at a downtown Las Vegas apartment complex forced dozens of residents to evacuate the property Friday morning.

Approximately 60 residents were observed standing outside the Siegel Suites at 700 Las Vegas Blvd. North, near Bonanza Road, at 11 a.m. Residents told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that police had knocked on doors of the complex, urging people to get out because of a fire.

Resident Ashah Whalum said she heard what sounded like a domestic dispute on the third floor of the apartment building Friday morning.

“I heard screaming like someone was really hurt,” she said. “The next thing I know cops came. I came out the door. There was smoke, and they told everyone they had to evacuate.”

Las Vegas firefighters and Las Vegas police were at the scene. Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said four police officers were being treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennRJ on Twitter.