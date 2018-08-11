Fire near downtown Las Vegas displaces 19, including 3 children

The Clark County Fire Department is investigating a fire that displaced 19 people, including three children, near downtown Las Vegas Valley early Saturday morning.

Fire officials responded to a reported explosion and fire at 3832 Royal Crest St., north of East Flamingo Road and Paradise Road, around 3 a.m. Saturday, said Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Wiercinski. When crews arrived they found an exterior fire involving a dumpster and Toyota pickup truck that was spreading toward a two-story apartment complex with eight units.

Nineteen people, including three children, were displaced and the apartment complex did not have power Saturday morning, fire officials said.

The fire damaged electrical meters and lines to the apartments, but did not enter into the building. There were no injuries, and the fire remains under investigation, fire officials said.

