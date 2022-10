A fire was reported Wednesday morning at the Clark County Detention Center.

The Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Fire Department responders were called at 10:06 a.m. to a fire at the jail, 330 S. Casino Center Blvd., according to PulsePoint.

Further information was not immediately available.

