Downtown

Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in central Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2017 - 9:16 pm
 

Las Vegas fire crews battled a large three-alarm fire near downtown for more than an hour before finally extinguishing it Friday night.

High winds fanned the flames of the fire near Industrial Road and West Wyoming Avenue, the Las Vegas Fire Department tweeted Friday night. No buildings were involved, and no injuries were reported, but vehicles in an impound lot were affected, the department tweeted.

The department initially reported the blaze was a two-alarm fire, but later said a third alarm had been called.

The Fire Department tweeted the fire was out at about 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

