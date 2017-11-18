Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas fire crews battled a large three-alarm fire near downtown for nearly two hours before finally extinguishing it Friday night.

Firefighters battle a fire near Industrial Road and Wyoming Avenue in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Las Vegas fire crews battled a large three-alarm fire near downtown for more than an hour before finally extinguishing it Friday night.

High winds fanned the flames of the fire near Industrial Road and West Wyoming Avenue, the Las Vegas Fire Department tweeted Friday night. No buildings were involved, and no injuries were reported, but vehicles in an impound lot were affected, the department tweeted.

The department initially reported the blaze was a two-alarm fire, but later said a third alarm had been called.

The Fire Department tweeted the fire was out at about 8:30 p.m.

