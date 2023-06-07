81°F
Downtown

Firefighters battle early morning blaze at former downtown motel

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2023 - 4:08 pm
 
The abandoned Lucky Motel at 1111 Fremont St., is seen, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vega ...
The abandoned Lucky Motel at 1111 Fremont St., is seen, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. Lucky Motel, one of the older motels in Las Vegas, caught fire early this morning. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
The abandoned Lucky Motel at 1111 Fremont St., is seen on, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vega ...
The abandoned Lucky Motel at 1111 Fremont St., is seen on, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. Lucky Motel, one of the older motels in Las Vegas, caught fire early Wednesday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
The Lucky Motel is seen on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Re ...
The Lucky Motel is seen on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Damage from a fire at Lucky Motel is seen on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline C ...
Damage from a fire at Lucky Motel is seen on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Fire Department crews responded to a fire at the former Lucky Motel downtown early Wednesday morning, according to spokesman Jordan Moore.

The Fire Department received multiple calls regarding the fire at 1111 Fremont St. around 4:40 a.m., Moore said in a statement Wednesday. Nearby fire crews arrived at the blaze within minutes.

The fire began in an alley that later extended to the building, according to Moore.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, and no injuries were reported. The building is currently being boarded up for safety, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Contact Kiara Adams at kadams@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-0399. Follow @kiadams101 on Twitter.

