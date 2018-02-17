Firefighters investigating fire in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas Fire Rescue is responding to a heavy fire from a vacant two-story apartment building at 600 Bridger Ave.

A fire in downtown Las Vegas seen from The Ogden on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bridger Avenue in downtown Las Vegas is closed as city fire crews respond to a “heavy fire” from a vacant two-story apartment building.

By 12:40, the “bulk of fire” was reduced and crews were checking for the remaining fire at 600 Bridger Ave., according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Around 12:30 p.m., the fire department responded to the flames as squatters were fleeing the building.

There were no reported injuries.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

600 E Bridger Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101