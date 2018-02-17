Firefighters investigating fire in downtown Las Vegas

Bridger Avenue in downtown Las Vegas is closed as city fire crews respond to a “heavy fire” from a vacant two-story apartment building.
By 12:40, the “bulk of fire” was reduced and crews were checking for the remaining fire at 600 Bridger Ave., according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.
Around 12:30 p.m., the fire department responded to the flames as squatters were fleeing the building.
There were no reported injuries.
600 E Bridger Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101