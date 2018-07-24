Firefighters put out car blaze on downtown Las Vegas offramp

Fire officials were called to the Interstate 15 offramp onto Martin Luther King Boulevard at about 4:10 p.m., Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

Fire fighters extinguish a burning car on the Martin Luther King offramp from northbound Interstate 15 in Las Vegas on July 23, 2018. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DavidGuzman1985

Las Vegas firefighters on Monday afternoon put out a vehicle fire near the Spaghetti Bowl.

The owner told officials that he smelled something burning, pulled over and called 911, Szymanski said. Within minutes, firefighters arrived at the scene.

Officials have not determined how the fire started but ruled the blaze accidental. Firefighters left the scene by 5:15, Szymanski said.

