Downtown

Firefighters race into St. Patrick’s Day in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2024 - 4:11 pm
 
Firefighters compete in a dragging tires race at a St. Patrick’s Day event hosted by the Professional Firefighters of Nevada outside Hogs & Heifers Saloon in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Firefighters compete in a dragging tires race at a St. Patrick’s Day event hosted by the Professional Firefighters of Nevada outside Hogs & Heifers Saloon in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Firefighters compete in a dragging tires race at a St. Patrick’s Day event hosted by the Professional Firefighters of Nevada outside Hogs & Heifers Saloon in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Firefighters compete in a dragging tires race at a St. Patrick’s Day event hosted by the Professional Firefighters of Nevada outside Hogs & Heifers Saloon in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Firefighters compete in a wheel barrel race at a St. Patrick’s Day event hosted by the Professional Firefighters of Nevada outside Hogs & Heifers Saloon in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Firefighters compete in a wheel barrel race at a St. Patrick’s Day event hosted by the Professional Firefighters of Nevada outside Hogs & Heifers Saloon in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Firefighters compete in a wheel barrel race at a St. Patrick’s Day event hosted by the Professional Firefighters of Nevada outside Hogs & Heifers Saloon in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Firefighters compete in a wheel barrel race at a St. Patrick’s Day event hosted by the Professional Firefighters of Nevada outside Hogs & Heifers Saloon in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Firefighters compete in a wheel barrel race at a St. Patrick’s Day event hosted by the Professional Firefighters of Nevada outside Hogs & Heifers Saloon in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Firefighters compete in a wheel barrel race at a St. Patrick’s Day event hosted by the Professional Firefighters of Nevada outside Hogs & Heifers Saloon in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Firefighters compete in a dragging tires race at a St. Patrick’s Day event hosted by the Professional Firefighters of Nevada outside Hogs & Heifers Saloon in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Firefighters compete in a dragging tires race at a St. Patrick’s Day event hosted by the Professional Firefighters of Nevada outside Hogs & Heifers Saloon in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
A parade to celebrate of St. Patrick’s Day hosted by the Professional Firefighters of Nevada makes its way down Fremont Street and 3rd Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The crowd at a St. Patrick’s Day event hosted by the Professional Firefighters of Nevada outside Hogs & Heifers Saloon in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Firefighter Challenge Games, presented by the Professional Firefighters of Nevada, took place Sunday on Fremont Street and Main Street in downtown Las Vegas.

The Challenge Games started at 1 p.m. at Hogs & Heifers Saloon.

Other holiday events

— On Saturday, the Southern Nevada Sons and Daughters of Erin presented its 56th annual parade and festival at the Water Street Plaza in downtown Henderson. The three-day event started Friday and featured entertainment, vendors, food, Irish whiskey tastings, carnival rides and more.

— From parades to concerts, beer festivals to pub crawls, the Las Vegas Valley celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with performances and events.

