Firefighters race into St. Patrick’s Day in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Firefighter Challenge Games took place at Fremont and Main streets in downtown Las Vegas.
The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Firefighter Challenge Games, presented by the Professional Firefighters of Nevada, took place Sunday on Fremont Street and Main Street in downtown Las Vegas.
The Challenge Games started at 1 p.m. at Hogs & Heifers Saloon.
Other holiday events
— On Saturday, the Southern Nevada Sons and Daughters of Erin presented its 56th annual parade and festival at the Water Street Plaza in downtown Henderson. The three-day event started Friday and featured entertainment, vendors, food, Irish whiskey tastings, carnival rides and more.
— From parades to concerts, beer festivals to pub crawls, the Las Vegas Valley celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with performances and events.