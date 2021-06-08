82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Downtown

Firefighters work to extinguish train fire in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2021 - 10:58 pm
 
(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)
(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Las Vegas Fire Department crews are fighting a train fire in downtown Las Vegas late Monday.

Spokesman Tim Szymanski said the department received reports of an explosion behind Main Street Station, near North Main Street and Bonanza Road, at 9:42 p.m.

Crews arrived to a rail car holding what Szymanski estimated to be about a dozen automobiles “heavily involved” with fire. They were able to contain the blaze to one rail car. Flames were nearly out as of 10:45 p.m.

Szymanski said no one was hurt.

Crews will remain on scene overnight performing “overhaul,” Szymanski said — checking all vehicles to ensure that the fire is completely out. Traffic in the area is not affected.

A damage estimate was not immediately available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Boy found dead near Las Vegas ID’d as missing California 7-year-old
Boy found dead near Las Vegas ID’d as missing California 7-year-old
2
Here’s why gates at McCarran’s Terminal 3 remain closed
Here’s why gates at McCarran’s Terminal 3 remain closed
3
Electric Daisy Carnival announces lineup
Electric Daisy Carnival announces lineup
4
Raiders president would welcome Vegas Loop station at stadium
Raiders president would welcome Vegas Loop station at stadium
5
Raiders, as expected, add veteran offensive tackle
Raiders, as expected, add veteran offensive tackle
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Lost in Dreams music festival reveals lineup
By / RJ

Insomniac, the production company behind Electric Daisy Carnival, is bringing a new festival to Las Vegas. More than 40 performers will appear on three stages over Labor Day weekend.