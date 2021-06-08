Firefighters work to extinguish train fire in downtown Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Las Vegas Fire Department crews are fighting a train fire in downtown Las Vegas late Monday.

Spokesman Tim Szymanski said the department received reports of an explosion behind Main Street Station, near North Main Street and Bonanza Road, at 9:42 p.m.

Crews arrived to a rail car holding what Szymanski estimated to be about a dozen automobiles “heavily involved” with fire. They were able to contain the blaze to one rail car. Flames were nearly out as of 10:45 p.m.

Szymanski said no one was hurt.

Crews will remain on scene overnight performing “overhaul,” Szymanski said — checking all vehicles to ensure that the fire is completely out. Traffic in the area is not affected.

A damage estimate was not immediately available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.