Fires damage 2 vacant buildings in downtown Las Vegas area

Las Vegas firefighters responded to two vacant building fires occupied by squatters near downtown Las Vegas early Sunday.

The Las Vegas Fire Department puts out a fire in the vacant Treeline Apartment complex, 901 W. McWilliams Ave., early Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

The Las Vegas Fire Department puts out a fire in the vacant Treeline Apartment complex, 901 W. McWilliams Ave., early Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

The Las Vegas Fire Department puts out a fire in the vacant Treeline Apartment complex, 901 W. McWilliams Ave., early Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

The Las Vegas Fire Department works a fire at the vacant Tod Motor Motel, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and 4th Street, early Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

The Las Vegas Fire Department works a fire at the vacant Tod Motor Motel, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and 4th Street, early Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Las Vegas firefighters responded to two vacant building fires occupied by squatters near downtown Las Vegas early Sunday.

The first of the two fires happened about 2 a.m. at the Treeline Park apartment complex at 901 W. McWilliams Ave. Firefighters found an attic fire that was “quickly spreading” throughout a large apartment building that was boarded up, the Las Vegas Fire Department said in a statement.

There was extensive damage to the building, but the Fire Department said no one was injured.

Shortly after extinguishing the apartment building fire, reports of another vacant building fire came in about 4 a.m. When crews arrived at the closed Tod Motor Motel near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Fourth Street, they found a trash fire confined to a first-floor room in the boarded-up building. No one was injured in the fire, the department said.

The department said squatters had been staying in both vacant buildings.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.