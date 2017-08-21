Forum focuses on homicide investigations in Las Vegas

About 60 people got a lesson in how Las Vegas police investigate homicides during a community forum event Sunday at the Mob Museum.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath checks images before his presentation about how police investigate homicide at a community forum event at The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

About 60 people got a lesson in how Las Vegas police investigate homicides during a community forum event Sunday at The Mob Museum.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath spoke about how the department’s homicide section works through crime scenes.

His presentation was part of the museum’s free Community Safety Forum series. The monthly talks are a joint effort between Metro and The Mob Museum, and are sponsored by NV Energy.

McGrath touched on how patrol officers preserve crime scenes, locate witnesses and relay information to crime scene investigators and homicide detectives. He also discussed how investigators use social media and cellphone tracking to catch killers.

The next event, on Sept. 17, will cover emergency preparedness.