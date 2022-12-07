56°F
Downtown

Fremont Street Experience lights its Christmas tree — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2022 - 1:24 pm
 
In this image captured from video, the Fremont Street Experience lights its Christmas tree Tues ...
In this image captured from video, the Fremont Street Experience lights its Christmas tree Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
In this image captured from video, Andrew Simon, center, president and CEO of the Fremont Stree ...
In this image captured from video, Andrew Simon, center, president and CEO of the Fremont Street Experience, and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman address the crowd at a lighting ceremony for the Fremont Street Experience Christmas tree Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A place known for big lights has put a few more on display this holiday season.

The Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas lit up its Christmas tree Tuesday night.

The 42-foot-tall tree is decorated with garland, ornaments and 50,000 lights. It sits under the world-famous Viva Vision canopy and its 49.3 million energy-efficient LED lights.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman took part in the lighting ceremony, along with Andrew Simon, president and CEO of the Fremont Street Experience.

“Our guys and girls spend over two, three days setting this up,” Simon said.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

