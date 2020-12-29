Fremont Street Experience New Year’s Eve plans raise COVID safety concerns

Nevada’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force members are concerned that Fremont Street Experience’s plans for New Year’s Eve could lead to a surge in positive cases.

Revelers, including Karrie Wagner and James Green, of Dallas, center, celebrate during a New Year's party at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The six-block entertainment district will allow people from 6 p.m. onward Thursday, as long as they pay a $25 security fee. The event is preparing to have as many as 14,000 attendees, Nevada state COVID response director Caleb Cage said during a Tuesday virtual meeting.

In early November, officials from the entertainment district had submitted plans to host a New Year’s Eve event with live music and roughly 10,000 attendees, but it was not approved by the Clark County Recovery Organization because the virus was spreading too quickly.

“I have a lot of trouble with this,” Cage said during Tuesday’s meeting. “It seems an awful lot like the city (of Las Vegas) has worked very hard in order to skirt the spirit and the letter of the directives as they’re written in order to protect us.”

Spokespeople for the Fremont Street Experience declined to comment on how many attendees are expected on New Year’s Eve or address concerns on how the event could further the spread of COVID-19 or affect local hospitals.

