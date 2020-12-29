58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Downtown

Fremont Street Experience New Year’s Eve plans raise COVID safety concerns

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2020 - 1:10 pm
 
Revelers, including Karrie Wagner and James Green, of Dallas, center, celebrate during a New Ye ...
Revelers, including Karrie Wagner and James Green, of Dallas, center, celebrate during a New Year's party at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force members are concerned that Fremont Street Experience’s plans for New Year’s Eve could lead to a surge in positive cases.

The six-block entertainment district will allow people from 6 p.m. onward Thursday, as long as they pay a $25 security fee. The event is preparing to have as many as 14,000 attendees, Nevada state COVID response director Caleb Cage said during a Tuesday virtual meeting.

In early November, officials from the entertainment district had submitted plans to host a New Year’s Eve event with live music and roughly 10,000 attendees, but it was not approved by the Clark County Recovery Organization because the virus was spreading too quickly.

“I have a lot of trouble with this,” Cage said during Tuesday’s meeting. “It seems an awful lot like the city (of Las Vegas) has worked very hard in order to skirt the spirit and the letter of the directives as they’re written in order to protect us.”

Spokespeople for the Fremont Street Experience declined to comment on how many attendees are expected on New Year’s Eve or address concerns on how the event could further the spread of COVID-19 or affect local hospitals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
When will money from new stimulus come?
When will money from new stimulus come?
2
Official: Dip in Nevada COVID-19 cases may be calm before the storm
Official: Dip in Nevada COVID-19 cases may be calm before the storm
3
House votes for $2K COVID relief checks
House votes for $2K COVID relief checks
4
Nevada’s COVID-19 death toll passes 3K as state adds 1,747 new cases
Nevada’s COVID-19 death toll passes 3K as state adds 1,747 new cases
5
Fremont Street Experience New Year’s Eve plans raise COVID safety concerns
Fremont Street Experience New Year’s Eve plans raise COVID safety concerns
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More