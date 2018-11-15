Goth night, bootcamp hit downtown Las Vegas

Goth night at Artifice features Lol Tolhurst Scarlet, which has been bringing Goth to our valley for seven years, will celebrate its anniversary this Saturday with a party at Artifice.

Learn about mob history for free

Nevada residents get free admission to The Mob Museum on Thursday as part of Kefauver Day, a celebration of the Kefauver hearing that took place in the building’s courtroom on Nov. 15, 1950. Officially known as the U.S. Senate’s Special Committee to Investigate Crime in Interstate Commerce, the Kefauver hearing marked a pivotal time in the national fight against organized crime. The museum is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but to take advantage of the freebie, which is sponsored by Zappos, you need to be there by 5:30 p.m. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

‘The Nutcracker’ for the young ones

From Saturday through Nov. 23, the Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place, will host “Nutcracker”-themed daily experiences. Each day, kids will have opportunities to dance, move and create the music of “The Nutcracker” ballet. For a detailed schedule of what’s happening where and when, check out discoverykidslv.org.

Bootcamp for kids at Container Park

Downtown Container Park will host its monthly Kids Camp event this Saturday. The theme for November is Bootcamp, and participating captains and cadets will take part in face painting, games of agility, “target practice” and an obstacle course. The newly minted officers will also get to make their own paracord bracelets before hitting the mess hall for snacks and posing for a picture in the photo booth. Camp runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and admission is $10. 707 Fremont St. downtowncontainerpark.com.

Goth night

Goth night at Artifice features Lol Tolhurst Scarlet, which has been bringing Goth to our valley for seven years, will celebrate its anniversary this Saturday with a party at Artifice. Joining them for the festivities will be Lol Tolhurst, a founding member of The Cure, who will spin two sets as guest DJ. There’s no cover charge, and the party runs from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. 1025 S. First St.

Frankie Moreno and all that jazz

Frankie Moreno will make his monthly appearance at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center on Tuesday. This is his final one-off gig at the venue before he settles in for his extended holiday show next month. (Monthly shows will resume in January.) Tickets start at $30. 361 Symphony Park Ave. thesmithcenter.com

